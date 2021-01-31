IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'I'll always have him in my team': Imran Tahir calls MS Dhoni 'best in the world'
File image of Imran Tahir with MS Dhoni.(IPL)

cricket

'I'll always have him in my team': Imran Tahir calls MS Dhoni 'best in the world'

Tahir, who lifted the IPL title under Dhoni in 2018 and reached the final the year later, had grabbed 26 wickets in 2019 to take the Purple Cap.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:56 AM IST

For Imran Tahir, there is no one greater than MS Dhoni. The South Africa leg-spinner, who has played two seasons under Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, believes the former India captain is the best in the world when it comes to knowledge and game awareness and that it's always been a pleasure for him to play alongside Dhoni.

Tahir, who lifted the IPL title under Dhoni in 2018 and reached the final the year later, had grabbed 26 wickets in 2019 to take the Purple Cap. But despite that effort, Tahir saw himself play just three matches in IPL 2020, where CSK had a lean run and did not qualify for the Playoffs for the first time in history. However, getting limited opportunities has not impacted Dhoni's image for Tahir, who wishes to carry on playing for CSK long enough.

"It is always a pleasure to play with that guy (MS Dhoni). Have been playing with him for the last three years. For me, he is a great, great human being. He understands everybody, respects everybody. We love him. He is the guy who has got the knowledge, and is the best in the world. You don’t have to say anything to him. He knows what field he needs to set for us, and we just need to come and bowl," Tahir told SportsKeeda.

"It is a pleasure to be in his company. (One can) learn a lot of things. And that’s what you want as a cricketer. I’ll always have him in my team. I wish that I just keep going and play for CSK. I am really enjoying my cricket."

Tahir reflected on the low of 2020, where CSK finished seventh with 12 points from 14 matches, revealing how the players managed to remain calm despite the poor results. But disappointment aside, the 41-year-old is already looking forward to a brand-new season.

"We have been calm as ever. Obviously, we were sad and disappointed because we weren’t winning. But, that’s not always (possible). I think the team culture is more important. Everyone understood what was happening," he said.

"We are hoping for a very good season again. And, we are going to work harder and come back with better planning. Hopefully, we will do very well this year for CSK. As a player, the franchise looked after us so well. We want to give our 500 percent for them."

