MS Dhoni makes decibel levels soar, swings bat on stadium launch, but floored by little boy's gesture

Madurai, on Thursday, was gripped by the MS Dhoni fever as thousands flocked to the airport to catch a glimpse of the former India captain. Dhoni had arrived in the Tamil Nadu city for the inauguration of the new international-standard cricket stadium. The Velammal Educational Trust, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), developed the stadium. MS Dhoni inaugurated an international stadium in Madurai(@7Padel_India)

In a video that has gone viral on social media, several hundred fans gathered outside the airport, chanting 'Dhoni, Dhoni' as the former Chennai Super Kings captain landed in the city, donning a casual black t-shirt and his trademark sunglasses. Dhoni even waved at the crowd, acknowledging their love and respect.

Dhoni arrived in Madurai to inaugurate the Velammal Cricket Stadium, which reportedly cost around ₹325 crore and spans 11.5 acres of land. The current capacity of the venue is 7,300 spectators, but plans are in place to expand it to 20,000 over the next few years. The stadium boasts a Centre of Excellence, dedicated practice nets, modern floodlights, and advanced drainage, making it ready to host matches for the TNPL, Ranji Trophy, and IPL. Once operational, it will become Tamil Nadu's second-biggest cricket venue after the iconic Chepauk, the home of the Chennai Super Kings.

Dhoni inaugurated the stadium on Thursday, and even swung his bat during the event. Despite fans getting to witness Dhoni live in action at the brand-new stadium, it was a little fanboy's gesture that stole the show.

A young player was assigned the wicketkeeping role as Dhoni stepped in to bat. But right before the three-time ICC title-winning captain reached the centre, the boy ran towards Dhoni and touched his feet and the veteran cricketer gave his blessings.

Dhoni is expected to reveal his plans for the next IPL season, on whether he could continue his career in the tournament. He had retired from international cricket in August 2020.