Sahibzada Farhan undeterred by ICC warning, reignites Asia Cup controversy with another 'gun-firing' celebration

The ICC's reprimand and a formal warning had no impact on Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan. Weeks after facing widespread criticism for his gun-firing celebration in the Asia Cup match against India, he reignited the controversy with the same act, this time during a recent promotional shoot. Images from the shoot went viral on social media. Sahibzada Farhan was earlier punished for his gun-firing celebration in the Asia Cup. (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

In the Super Four game on September 21 at the Dubai International Stadium between India and Pakistan, a match that took place exactly a week after the handshake storm marred the continental tournament, resulting in escalating off-field tensions between the two countries, Farhan came up with the gun-firing celebration after scoring a fifty in the match.

If that was not enough, teammate Haris Rauf brought out the 'jet down' celebration on numerous occasions to mock the Indian players and the spectators. Both players were punished by the ICC, despite having pleaded not guilty during their hearing for allegedly taking provocative actions. While the fast bowler was fined 30% of his match fees for aggressive behaviour, Farhan was let off with a warning.

Weeks later, in a promotional shoot for a nutritional supplement company, Farhan made the gun-firing pose.

The ICC's action followed BCCI's lodging of a complaint against Farhan and Rauf. However, the Pakistan batter had played down the controversy after the match against India in the Super Four round.

“That (celebration) was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let’s have a celebration today. I did that. I don’t know how people will take it. I don’t care about that. And the rest, you know, you should play aggressive cricket wherever you play. It is not necessary that it is India. You should play aggressive cricket against every team, like we played today," he said.

Farhan had scored a fifty in the final against India as well on September 28, but avoided the celebration. His efforts, however, went in vain as India beat Pakistan to retain the Asia Cup title.