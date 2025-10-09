Shubman Gill sides with seniors Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma even though Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar think otherwise

Last Sunday, after Shubman Gill was named India’s next One-Day International captain, chief selector Ajit Agarkar side-stepped questions on the future of Gill’s predecessor, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, whom Rohit succeeded as the country’s all-format skipper in March 2022. Ajit Agarkar, left and Shubman Gill, right, share very different viewpoints on Virat Kohli, middle, and Rohit Sharma(AFP)

Rohit and Kohli, two of the finest 50-over batters of all time, were named in the 15-man squad to travel to Australia next week, but Agarkar chose to not dwell on a long-term vision. “What we are looking from them is what they’ve been doing for years, which is trying to score runs. They’re still leaders in the dressing room. But eventually, it’s the runs,” the former India all-rounder insisted. “And they’ve scored tons of it, both of them.

“We have picked them (for the Australia series). As far as the 2027 World Cup is concerned, I don't think we need to talk about it today.“

One could see the logic behind Agarkar’s line of reasoning. Two years is a very long time, especially when the two people in question are on the wrong side of 35; Rohit will be almost 40 and a half when the 50-over World Cup begins, Kohli will celebrate his 39th birthday during the tournament. How can one assume, this far out from the African safari, that either or both will not be afflicted by issues revolving around form, fitness and injury?

Gill could have chosen a similarly easy way out when he was asked on Thursday afternoon about the possibility of the Rohit-Kohli duo’s presence at the World Cup. It was Gill’s first address to the media after being appointed the ODI leader, and few would have grudged him embarking on a path of tact and diplomacy.

Gill, however, is gradually beginning to emerge as his own man. His composure is commendable – he wants to imbibe Rohit’s calmness – and he hasn’t shied away from fronting up against potentially prickly queries. In some ways, therefore, it wasn’t surprising to hear him extol the virtues of the two champions, who have been stellar performers using contrasting methodologies in the longer limited-overs version.

“Yes, definitely,” was his instant reply when specifically asked if he saw Rohit and Kohli playing a big role at the World Cup. “The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India. Players who have such skills and qualities, with the experience (that they possess) are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes.”

Are Shubman Gill and Ajit Agarkar/Gautam Gambhir on the same page?

It might be tempting to view Gill’s assertion as being at variance with Agarkar’s (and most likely head coach Gautam Gambhir’s) blueprint for the future, but it’s prudent from a larger perspective to avoid going down that route. Gill ruminates over questions instead of diving straightaway into an answer and clearly, he believes Rohit and Kohli still have plenty to offer Indian cricket. One can argue with the merits or otherwise of that belief, but just because he has said now in an oblique way that he would like to have their services at the World Cup doesn’t mean he can’t change his mind going forward if some of the previously mentioned killjoys (form, fitness, injury) rear their ugly heads. Gill hasn’t guaranteed the two masters a place in the 15-strong squad; all he has said is that the door is very much open as of now, something Agarkar went to great lengths to not mention specifically four days earlier.

Does this mean Agarkar (and Gambhir) are on one page and Gill dwells in a different book altogether? Certainly not. Neither Rohit nor Kohli is naïve enough to believe that what they have done in the past will guarantee them a free pass to the World Cup. Unfair as it might appear at this stage of their celebrated careers, they must keep showing that they have the skills, the fitness and more importantly, the passion and the fire to keep playing for the two years segueing into the World Cup even though far fewer ODIs will be played compared to T20 Internationals. Gill is looking at the best-case scenario for him and the team at a tournament India haven’t won since 2011, and so is Agarkar. At the end of the day, no matter what they might feel now, they will be in synergy the closer one gets to the competition. If Rohit and/or Kohli are fit and firing, just imagine how much stronger India will be. And if they are not, there will be no dearth of alternatives (if not replacements).