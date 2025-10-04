BCCI set to remove Rohit Sharma as ODI captain, Shubman Gill to take over from Australia series: Report

Shubman Gill is all set to replace Rohit Sharma as the next ODI captain, and his first assignment as the white-ball skipper might see him leading the team in the upcoming three-match series against Australia, beginning October 19 in Perth. According to The Indian Express, the decision to have Gill succeed Rohit was made as the current team management wants the 26-year-old to lead India in the 2027 ODI World Cup, set to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Shubman Gill all set to replace Rohit Sharma as the ODI skipper(PTI)

The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, convened on Saturday to pick the squad for the Australia tour. According to Express, Gill also attended the meeting, and it's likely that all the concerned parties had a chat during the lunch break on Day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies.

The selectors also kept head coach Gautam Gambhir in the loop before making the decision to change the captaincy. Earlier this year, Gill took over as the Test captain after Rohit retired from the format.

Rohit and Virat Kohli are all set to board the flight to Australia for the upcoming three-match series, and this will be their first international series for India ever since the ICC Men's Champions Trophy, which India won by beating New Zealand in the final.

The changing of the guard from the 38-year-old Rohit is a major decision when it comes to Indian cricket. Earlier this year, numerous reports circulated that RoKo might play their last series against Australia. The Dainik Jagran report also claimed that if Rohit and Virat want to participate in the 2027 ODI World Cup, they will be required to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Recently, Rohit and Virat both opted not to play the India A series against Australia A, which got underway on September 30 in Kanpur.

Speaking of Rohit, under his leadership, India broke its ICC title drought last year after winning the T20 World Cup. After the achievement, both Rohit and Virat announced their retirement from international T20Is.

Rohit then oversaw India's undefeated campaign in the eight-team Champions Trophy, where the side played all of its matches in Dubai.

Rohit's captaincy tenure

Rohit Sharma led India in 56 matches, winning 42 and losing 12. Throughout his tenure, the right-handed batter, who turned 38 in April this year, maintained a winning percentage of 75 in the 50-over format.

Rohit replaced Virat Kohli as the ODI captain in December 2021. This decision was taken following the latter's decision to step down as the T20I skipper. The BCCI, then spearheaded by Sourav Ganguly, wanted one captain for both white-ball formats; hence, Rohit was given the reign.

Under Rohit, India won the Asia Cup in 2023 in Sri Lanka and in the same year, the side also reached the final of the World Cup. However, disappointment followed as India lost the summit clash against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rohit might not have led India in as many ODIs as MS Dhoni (200) and Kohli (95), but he definitely bows out as one of the greatest white-ball skippers to come out of India, considering under his tenure, India won the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy and also made it to the final of the 50-over World Cup.