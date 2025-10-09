Shubman Gill sends loud message to selectors regarding Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s place in India’s 2027 World Cup squad

Newly-appointed India ODI captain Shubman Gill has made his stance clear on the ongoing speculation surrounding the future of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 50-over format, stating unequivocally that the Indian team “needs them" in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli(Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of the second Test against the West Indies, set to begin in New Delhi on Friday, Gill addressed swirling questions about whether India is preparing to move on from the Rohit-Kohli era in ODIs.

“Yes, definitely,” Gill said when asked whether he sees Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play a big role in the next 50-over World Cup.

Gill said the experience and skillset of both Kohli and Rohit can't be found easily.

“The experience that both of them have and the matches that they have won for India, there are very few players who have won so many matches for India. And the players who have such skills and qualities, and the players who have such skills and qualities with this experience are very few. There are very few players in the world who have so much skill, quality and experience. So, in that sense, yes,” he said.

Both Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20 Internationals and Test cricket, leaving ODIs as the only format they are currently available for. While Kohli is presently in London and Rohit is at his Mumbai residence, both are expected to join the ODI squad in New Delhi before the team departs for Australia on October 15.

Gill, 25, who will lead India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia starting October 19, said he hopes to bring the same “calmness” to the dressing room that his predecessor Rohit Sharma instilled during his leadership tenure.

"It’s an Honour to Lead India"

Gill, who was recently handed the reins of India’s ODI team, said the decision was conveyed to him after the first Test against West Indies but he had known about the development slightly earlier.

“It’s an honour to lead India. The calmness of Rohit bhai and the friendships that he created among the group — I want to imbibe that,” said Gill, reflecting on what he hopes to bring into his captaincy role.

On Working with Gautam Gambhir

The young skipper also spoke about his growing rapport with head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has been at the center of India’s ongoing transition phase.

“Our relationship is good. We strike conversations about how to make players feel secure. Also, we talk about preparing a pool of fast bowlers, which is crucial going forward,” Gill revealed.

Sending a Message of Continuity

Gill’s strong endorsement of Rohit and Kohli comes amid ongoing debates over their future in India’s ODI setup, especially with the next ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027 and a relatively sparse 50-over calendar leading up to it.

By making it clear that the experience and leadership of Rohit and Kohli remain invaluable assets, Gill appears to be sending a message to the selectors and team management: that while the team evolves, its legends still have a key role to play.

With India set to face Australia in a high-stakes ODI series followed by five T20Is, Gill’s captaincy debut will be closely watched — not just for his leadership on the field, but for how he navigates the transition off it, keeping both the future and the legacy in balance.