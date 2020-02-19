e-paper
Home / Cricket / MS Dhoni’s hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani turns bodyguard to escort former India captain, video goes viral

MS Dhoni’s hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani turns bodyguard to escort former India captain, video goes viral

Sapna Bhavnani, an ex-Big Boss contestant and a long-time friend of MS Dhoni, escorted the former India captain when a few approached for selfies.

cricket Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni’s hairstylist turns bodyguard
MS Dhoni’s hairstylist turns bodyguard(screen grab)
         

MS Dhoni may not have played a single match since that July last year but that has not had any bearings on his immense fan following. The former India captain was in Thane – some 23 kilometers from Mumbai – for an ad shoot when thousands gathered just to catch a glimpse of him. Such was the situation that Dhoni, at one point, was about to be mobbed. He was rescued by his hairstylist and friend Sapna Bahvnani, who had to turn into a bodyguard to help Dhoni escape.

Sapna, an ex-Big Boss contestant and a long-time friend of Dhoni, escorted the former India captain when a few approached for selfies.

A few hours later Sapna uploaded the video of the incident on her instagram account with the caption “90% Security 10% Hair 500% Fangirl.”

 

Dhoni has been out of action ever since the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand- which India lost – in July 2019. There have been a lot of speculation about his retirement and they gathered fuel when Dhoni’s name did not feature in any of the four categories of BCCI central contracts for the first time since making his debut but the wicket-keeper batsman has remained tight-lipped.

Dhoni will be seen in action in the IPL where he will lead three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni’s CSK will start their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians as the 13th season of IPL kickstarts on March 29.

