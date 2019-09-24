MS Dhoni shares fun video of gully cricket on social media

cricket

Unfazed by all the talk surrounding his absence from the cricket pitch, former India captain M.S. Dhoni on Tuesday shared a fun video of gully cricket on social media, reminiscing his school days.

On Instagram, Dhoni shared a video of gully cricket where the batsman is not ready to accept that he is out despite being bowled, as he says he was not ready and it was trial ball.

Sharing the video, Dhoni wrote: “Wen U know what’s coming and start the camera and u get it in the nxt 1min, sorry for the bad light but it’s the lingo that’s fun trial ball, umpires decision last decision.brings back memory from school days.he wd have never accepted this ever happened if v didn’t have this video.all of us have witnessed this at some point of time in cricket.enjoy (sic).”

It was on this very day 12 years back that a young Dhoni flaunting long hair had led India to the title at the inaugural ICC World T20, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

As per reports, Dhoni will not be available for selection till November. The former India captain had previously missed the West Indies tour after taking a break of two months which also meant that he missed the just concluded home series against South Africa.

The extension of the break means that he will miss out on the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the home T20I series against Bangladesh.

