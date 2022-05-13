MS Dhoni wins hearts with special gesture towards Mumbai Indians players, support staff after IPL 2022 match

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) campaign on in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Thursday night at the Wankhede Stadium after Mumbai Indians' five-wicket win in the Clasico encounter knocked them out of reckoning for a place in the playoffs. It was their eighth defeat in IPL 2022, in 12 games, which keeps them in the ninth spot in the points table. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Following the defeat, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was seen busy chatting to young players from Mumbai Indians and after the post-match presentation, he was seen signing a bunch of CSK jerseys for the players and support staff of Mumbai Indians as bowling coach Shane Bond stood beside him to collect it one by one.

Dhoni special gestures towards CSK's IPL rival won many hearts on social media.

Put to bat first, Chennai got off to an unfortunate start as a power outage at the Wankhede Stadium led to unavailability of DRS for the first two overs. Hence, when Devon Conway was struck on his pads in just the second bal off the game, and was given out lbw off Mumbai Indians left-arm seamer Daniel Sams, he was unable to review it. Neither was Robin Uthappa, when a good-length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah straightened on him and struck his pads in the next over. Soon Chennai were seen five down at the end of the powerplay.

Captain Dhoni had waged a lone battle against the Mumbai attack with his unbeaten 33-ball 36, but found no able support from the other end as wickets kept falling at regular interval.

CSK were eventually folded for just 97, their second lowest total in IPL history, in 16 overs.

In response, Mumbai lost early wickets to go 4 down in the powerplay. But young Tilak Varma's patient 32-ball 34 along with Tim David's cameo knock of seven-ball 16, helped Mumbai chase the total in 14.5 overs.

