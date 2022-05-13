IPL 2022 playoff scenarios: RCB stand on cusp of qualification, CSK fall out - all seven possibilities explained

A dismal batting show saw defending champions Chennai Super Kings fall out if reckoning for the playoff spot in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) following a five-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. With the defeat that ended CSK's hopes, IPL 2022 now have seven teams fighting for the remaining three spots in the playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans side had already become the first to make the next round of the IPL after their win against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this week. So what does the scenarios stand for the remaining seven sides? (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Lucknow Super Giants: 16 points from 12 games

Remaining matches: vs RR (May 15) vs KKR (May 18)

They stood on the cusp of becoming the first side to make the playoffs after winning four straight games to move to the top of the table. But Gujarat's double over Lucknow in IPL 2022 postponed their shot at qualification. They have two more games left and a victory in any one will take them to the next round. But a third straight defeat could bring the battle down to net run rate because as many as six teams can end up with 16 points.

Rajasthan Royals: 14 points from 12 games

Remaining matches: vs LSG (May 15), vs CSK (May 20)

A defeat to Delhi Capitals earlier this week dented their of shot at solidifying their chances, but the Royals have two more games to play. They need to win both to guarantee their spot. However, a defeat in any one of the games would bring it down to NRR to decide the fate. However, if they lose both, they could only hope that the lower placed sides do not stage a late resurgence to hurt their chances.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 14 points from 12 games

Remaining matches: vs PBKS (May 13), vs GT (May 19)

Faf du Plessis' men have the opportunity to end the league stage with 18 points, which will certainly place them in the playoffs and put them in contention for a top-two finish. A defeat in anyone, could see them rely completely on NRR while two straight defeats could leave RCB in deep water.

IPL 2022 points table after MI vs CSK game(HT grab)

Delhi Capitals: 12 points from 12 games

Remaining matches: vs PBKS (May 16), vs MI (May 21)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10 points from 11 games

Remaining matches: vs KKR (May 14), vs MI (May 17), vs PBKS (May 22)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 10 points from 12 games

Remaining matches: vs SRH (May 14), vs LSG (May 18)

Punjab Kings: 10 points from 11 games

Remaining matches: vs RCB (May 13), vs DC (May 16), vs SRH (May 22)

These four sides have an outside chance of making the playoffs with Delhi being the best-placed team with a positive NRR of 0.210. All these four teams need to win their remaining games to make the playoffs and a defeat could only dampen their chances further.

