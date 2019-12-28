MSK Prasad’s replacement to be named soon as Ganguly confirms two changes in India selection committee

cricket

There will be no wholesale changes in the senior Indian selection committee with three members of the current committee set to continue for another year, said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. “Only two selectors need to be named,” Ganguly confirmed to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.

Ganguly’s confirmation paves the way for Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjpe and Sarandeep Singh, who have a year left in their term, to continue. However, there will be a new chairman of selectors as MSK Prasad has already completed his full tenure. The other selector to have completed his full tenure is Gagan Khoda. Their replacements will be announced soon.

Refusing to take any possible names for Prasad’s replacement as the new chairman of selectors Ganguly also said the new selection committee shall be appointed by the Cricket advisory committee (CAC), as mandated by the current constitution.

“We will take two or three days to form the CAC. There is no point in throwing up names, because when we approach the players (for CAC), they take a couple of days to respond. We will have an update soon,” he said.

Ganguly also shed light on his plans for a four-nation tournament with Australia, England and another team.

“It’s a proposal. Let’s see where it goes. The reason behind it is only to have a good, competitive tournament. So, that’s where it stands. We will have to get clearances from the broadcasters and ICC for a four-nation tournament. Then, there are the Future Tours Programme (FTP) areas to look at, as to where do we fit it within the FTP. But it’s just a way to create a niche tournament. We are looking for quality cricket. What we see today, is only bilaterals happening. People want to see a high class tournament and we are attempting to do it. Look at the crowds in the Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand. So, that’s also one of the reasons. Pink Ball Test was one such effort to generate crowd interest,” Ganguly said.