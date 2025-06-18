Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Mukesh Kumar makes cryptic 'karma' post days before 1st Test, fans believe it's a jab at Harshit Rana's 'late selection'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 18, 2025 10:34 PM IST

Mukesh Kumar has posted a cryptic story on his official Instagram profile days before India's first Test against England.

Team India's fast bowler, Mukesh Kumar, posted a cryptic story about ‘karma’ on his official Instagram account on Wednesday, which has triggered speculations on social media. Mukesh was part of the India A squad during their tour of England, where he played in the first multi-day match against England Lions. He registered the best figures among all bowlers for the side, picking three wickets for 92 runs.

India's Mukesh Kumar during a practice session in 2024(PTI)
India's Mukesh Kumar during a practice session in 2024(PTI)

Mukesh didn't play in the second tour game, and wasn't part of India's 18-member squad for the five-Test series. However, on Tuesday, Harshit Rana – also part of India A squad – was included as the 19th member in the Test squad.

Also read: 'Rohit Sharma knows England is tough': Boycott's cold shot at ex-India captain, says team will miss Virat Kohli more

“Karma bides its time. You will always have to watch out. Karma is unforgiving and always gets payback,” Mukesh wrote on his Instagram story. And fans believe it could be a reaction to Rana's selection in the Test squad.

Here's how fans reacted:

 

Rana, too, played in only the first game for India A, picking a wicket. The pacer, however, played two matches in India's previous Test series against Australia Down Under. Rana has also represented India in both white-ball formats. Mukesh, meanwhile, last played for India in July 2024 during the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Mukesh has represented the side in three Tests, picking 7 wickets. He made his debut during India's away Test series against West Indies, and last played in the longest format during the home series against England last year.

Rana's addition bolsters India's pace attack in England, which includes premier fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, as well as Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Arshdeep Singh, who received a maiden Test call-up. Additionally, Nitish Kumar Reddy also adds to India's pace-bowling options for the series.

The side is missing the services of Mohammed Shami for the series. Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, leads the spin bowling attack, which includes Ravindra Jadeja as the all-round option.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including SA vs AUS Live News.
News / Cricket News / Mukesh Kumar makes cryptic 'karma' post days before 1st Test, fans believe it's a jab at Harshit Rana's 'late selection'
