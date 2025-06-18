'Rohit Sharma knows England is tough': Boycott's cold shot at ex-India captain, says team will miss Virat Kohli more

India may be preparing for a new era under Shubman Gill, but Geoffrey Boycott believes the void left by Virat Kohli will be far harder to fill than that of Rohit Sharma. Writing in his column for The Telegraph, the former England opener offered a detailed assessment of both retirements ahead of the high-profile Test series between India and England. India's Virat Kohli talks with his captain Rohit Sharma (R) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand last year(AFP)

Boycott, known for his candid assessments, acknowledged Rohit Sharma’s class but suggested his absence wouldn’t hurt India as much as Kohli’s. “Rohit was a superb batsman. At his best, a beautiful stroke player, but he won’t be missed as much as Kohli because his Test record was good rather than exceptional,” wrote Boycott.

Rohit, who opened the batting in Tests, found significant success in home conditions but was often tested in seaming tracks abroad. Boycott believes those very conditions in England would’ve proved difficult for the 37-year-old. “Rohit was never a natural athlete like Kohli, and he knows that opening the innings in England can be pretty tough because the new ball moves around more. You really have to be up for the challenge to have any chance of success," wrote Boycott.

Rohit did have an impressive outing in India's previous tour of England, where he ended as India's highest run-scorer with 368 runs in four Tests. However, over the 2024/25 season, Rohit endured a sharp fall in his performances in red-ball performances, failing to score a single half-century during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Consequently, he called time on his Test career.

Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from the longest format in May, just weeks before India’s tour of England. Boycott feels that Kohli’s departure, in particular, could tilt the balance in England’s favour during the five-match series.

“The retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hurts the chances of India beating England. Kohli is the biggest loss as he has been their best batsman and talisman in all three formats,” Boycott stated.

First Test begins June 20

The first Test of the series, which marks the beginning of India's transition in the red-ball format, begins June 20 at Headingley in Leeds. Earlier on Wednesday, Rishabh Pant, the vice-captain, confirmed that Shubman Gill will succeed Kohli as India's new No. 4 in the Test XI. Pant, meanwhile, will retain the No. 5 spot.

There remains ambiguity on who will take over the No. 3 spot, with two key contenders – Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair – likely eyeing the role.