Shubman Gill to bat at No. 4 in Headingley Test, Rishabh Pant at 5; but where does that leave Karun Nair?

India’s newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill will bat at no. 4 in the opening match of the five-Test series against England, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant confirmed on Wednesday. With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stepping away from the longest format ahead of this tour, two massive vacancies opened up in India’s batting order, and Gill is set to occupy the position long held by Kohli. Shubman Gill (L) will bat at no.4 for India with Rishabh Pant occupying the no.5 spot. But where will Karun Nair (R) bat?(PTI/Files)

“I think there is still discussion going on for no.3. But no. 4 and 5 are fixed. Shubman is going to bat at no.4, and I'm going to stay at no.5 as of now. Rest, we will keep discussing,” Pant told the media during a press conference. The first Test begins June 20 at Headingley.

Gill, who has led the Indian team in T20Is during their tour of Zimbabwe last year, has long been viewed as a leader-in-waiting, and will now assume full charge in Test whites. His shift to No. 4 has largely aligned with expectations and India will hope that it retains the stability to a batting order in transition.

The No. 4 spot, once considered immovable during Kohli’s era, now finds its successor in a batter known for his calmness, flair and adaptability. Pant, who is also the vice-captain, has batted at no.5 throughout India's 2024/25 Test season. Ahead of the first Test, many opined that Karun Nair could be India's new no.5, with Pant shifting to sixth spot; however, the wicketkeeper-batter has quashed those speculations.

Where will Nair play?

What remains unresolved, however, is the puzzle around the No. 3 spot. Karun Nair, who forced his way back into national reckoning with a glut of runs in domestic cricket and then topped it off with a stunning double hundred in the tour match against England Lions, is a frontrunner.

His return to the Indian setup has been among the most talked-about comebacks in recent times, and he seems primed to slot in at one of the top three positions. However, India’s decision could hinge on whether they hand a debut to left-hander Sai Sudharsan, who earned his maiden Test call-up on the back of consistent performances across formats.

If Sudharsan is picked in the XI, it may force India to rethink their middle-order configuration. Given Karun Nair’s traditional role as a top or middle-order anchor, it is unlikely the team management would push him down to no. 6, which would be an unfamiliar territory. That dilemma makes the no. 3 selection all the more crucial, especially with England’s bowlers expected to exploit the early movement at Headingley.