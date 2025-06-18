'Every dog has its day': Yashasvi Jaiswal dragged into humbling jab by Australia great months after Starc incident

Team India's star youngster, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has quickly emerged as a key all-format player. Since making his debut in Tests in 2023, Jaiswal soon made his way into the T20I team to become a regular opener alongside former captain Rohit Sharma; while he has only one ODI appearance to his name so far, Jaiswal is set to become a more regular feature in the squad in the fifty-over format, having made his debut in February earlier this year during the series against England. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal looks at Australia's Mitchell Starc during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy(AP)

As Jaiswal continues his rapid ascent in international cricket, his on-field presence is beginning to reflect not just skill but swagger. The young Indian opener, who has already racked up impressive numbers across formats, has also shown a knack for taking the fight to the opposition, verbally and otherwise. His fiery personality was on full display during last year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy when he squared up to Australian veteran Mitchell Starc in a memorable exchange.

The incident took place during the opening Test in Perth, where Jaiswal had already found his rhythm. After dispatching Starc for a boundary, the youngster didn’t hold back. “You are coming too slow,” Jaiswal chirped at the pacer, audibly confident against one of the most feared bowlers in the world. Starc, unfazed, responded with a wry smile. The duel had its arc; Jaiswal scored a hundred in that match, while Starc returned fire by dismissing him for a duck in the very next Test.

Now, months later, the moment still resonates. Adam Gilchrist, in a conversation with Sports Yaari, reflected on the episode while labelling Jaiswal as India’s next big superstar. The former Australia wicketkeeper-batter acknowledged the cheeky exchange, adding an interesting twist of his own.

‘Every dog has his day’

While Gilchrist acknowledged as Jaiswal as India's next “superstar,” he didn't shy away from his assessment of the incident between the youngster and Starc.

"I think, Jaiswal (is the next big superstar). He has shown us… he had a little period of having to learn a bit more, dig in deeper, but I sense that he handles it.

“It's (Starc vs Jaiswal) just good banter. Every dog has his day, and that day was his. Well and truly. He dominated us in that Test match in that second innings, and Starc brought it back a little bit later on. That's the beauty of the game. But that was just good, honest banter,” Gilchrist said.

Jaiswal ended as India's top scorer in the series with 391 runs to his name in five Tests. He smashed two half-centuries as well; however, India's performances continued to remain inconsistent as they failed to capitalise on the Perth win, eventually conceding a 3-1 series defeat.