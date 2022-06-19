‘Mumbai did not even make an effort to win the semi’: Ex-India batter highlights ‘big issue’ in Ranji Trophy format

The ongoing Ranji Trophy will see Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh lock horns in the final. Mumbai reached the final after an impressive show against Uttar Pradesh (UP), while Madhya Pradesh (MP) dished out Bengal to book the finale ticket.

MP advanced the finals after beating their opponent by 174 runs, Mumbai, on the other hand, reached the stage despite their match against UP ending in a draw.

Referring to the outcome between Mumbai and UP, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned the format of the Ranji Trophy. As per the rule, the team with first-innings lead progress to the next stage even if the match ends in a draw, which according to the ex-cricketer is a “big issue” as far as the tournament is concerned.

“Mumbai deserved to progress to the final but their lead (at end of Day 4) was 662 runs. This is a problem with the format and that’s my big issue. If the Ranji Trophy match winner is going to be decided on the basis of first-innings lead, then why play? Mumbai did not even make an effort to win the semi-final. There was no intention to push for a victory. After getting the first-innings lead, they kept batting on and on. This broke my heart,” Chopra noted in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

After inviting Mumbai to bat first, the team piled a gigantic 393 on the board in their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore slammed a ton each in the innings.

In response, UP were packed in 180, after which Mumbai scored 533-4 (declared) in the second innings, with Jaiswal notching his second ton of the match. He found great support from Armaan Jaffer, who scored 127 in the second innings.

