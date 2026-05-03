Mumbai Indians not ready to drop Suryakumar Yadav, but recurring IPL 2026 struggles raise red flags

It was only a year ago that Suryakumar Yadav was named the MVP of IPL 2025. It wasn’t just the 717 runs at an average of 65.18 or his strike rate of 167.91. He became the first non-opener to breach the 700-run mark, doing things that only SKY could pull off. Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav walks off field after his dismissal by CSK's Ramakrishna Ghosh during an IPL 2026 match (PTI)

In the year since, he has maintained a strike rate close to 150, which by any standard is excellent in T20 cricket. But his average has dropped to 29 across competitions and, more worryingly, to just 20.33 in this IPL season. So what changed?

Suryakumar’s struggles in T20 cricket over the last year have been no secret. It was a concern even before the start of this year, when India were a month away from the T20 World Cup at home. He responded with three fifties in the home series against New Zealand, followed by a match-saving 84* against the USA in the tournament opener in Mumbai. That was enough to douse the fire — but only briefly.

From great players, consistency is expected. And it’s what defines them. Suryakumar went somewhat under the radar during India’s successful World Cup run in March, but with his struggles continuing in the IPL — just 183 runs in nine innings in a forgettable Mumbai Indians season — there is no escaping scrutiny. More than form, though, it is the emerging pattern that will concern Mumbai.

ALSO READ: MI cling to slim mathematical hope, but why playoffs look unrealistic as Hardik Pandya says ‘not the season’?

Oppositions have begun planning better against the India T20I captain. Against pace, teams are placing two fielders in the fine-leg region, tempting him into playing the flick or scoop. Pacers have also denied him pace, sticking to short or short-of-length deliveries — a tactic that has led to four of his dismissals this season. It happened against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he was caught at fine leg while attempting a pull, and again against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, where he fell to a similar delivery, caught at sweeper cover.

There is a pattern against spin as well. Suryakumar loves the sweep, and oppositions have responded by placing fielders accordingly. Against Chennai earlier this season at Wankhede, he was caught at deep square leg while attempting that shot off Akeal Hosein. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he went after a full toss from Krunal Pandya, only to find the fielder at deep backward square leg.

Surya has MI's backing Despite the struggles and the worrying pattern, Surya has the backing of MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who believes he only needs a few scores to regain rhythm.

"I think if he gets a few scores together, he’ll find that rhythm. He batted really well for that period today and took on the bowlers. Another couple of overs and he could have been on for a really good score. Sometimes, when things aren’t going your way, it just doesn’t fall into place. It was a pretty good shot, but it went straight to the fielder," he said.

"I’ve played enough cricket to understand that. For us, it’s about not focusing on one or two moments, but figuring out collectively what we need to do better. There have been several phases in the tournament where we could have improved. It’s not just one thing."

Jayawardene also highlighted the fine margins between clearing the boundary and getting out, adding that despite his disappointment, Surya remains mentally ready to turn things around.

"I think he’s definitely up for it. He’s in a good space; it just hasn’t come off. A lot of times this season, he’s been caught on the boundary playing his natural shots — even in the last game, that flick. So it’s just a matter of time. He’s disappointed, but he just needs to keep working hard."

McClenaghan has a solution for Suryakumar Surya’s former Mumbai Indians teammate Mitchell McClenaghan, however, offered a different view, suggesting that age may be playing a role and that a small adjustment could help.

"He looks like he's being slightly rushed this year," he told ESPNcricinfo. "Cricketers are creatures of habit. The same applies to equipment.

"As you get older, reactions slow slightly, and he seems to be getting rushed. His bats weren’t the lightest when I was around. Maybe switching to a slightly lighter bat could help bring back those fast hands. Right now, he just looks a fraction slower — and when I say slower, it’s only marginal."