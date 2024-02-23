Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Sanjana hits last-ball six as MI clinch thriller against DC
- 18 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets
- 19 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Harmanpreet Kaur is out and Mumbai Indians at 167/6 after 19.5 overs
- 19 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Alice Capsey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 167/5 after 19.4 overs
- 22 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Pooja Vastrakar is out and Mumbai Indians at 160/5 after 19.1 overs
- 22 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 160/4 after 19 overs
- 22 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Six on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 160/4 after 18.6 overs
- 27 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 150/4 after 18 overs
- 27 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Amelia Kerr is out and Mumbai Indians at 150/4 after 17.6 overs
- 27 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Amelia Kerr smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 150/3 after 17.5 overs
- 30 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 142/3 after 17 overs
- 30 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 142/3 after 16.6 overs
- 31 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Amelia Kerr smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 137/3 after 16.4 overs
- 35 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 129/3 after 16 overs
- 36 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Amelia Kerr smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 124/3 after 15.2 overs
- 38 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 120/3 after 15 overs
- 43 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 116/3 after 14.2 overs
- 43 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 112/3 after 14.1 overs
- 46 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 108/3 after 14 overs
- 49 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Yastika Bhatia is out and Mumbai Indians at 106/3 after 13.2 overs
- 52 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 105/2 after 13 overs
- 53 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Radha Yadav bowling . Mumbai Indians at 103/2 after 12.3 overs
- 55 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 97/2 after 12 overs
- 55 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 97/2 after 11.6 overs
- 59 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 90/2 after 11 overs
- 59 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Six on Radha Yadav bowling . Mumbai Indians at 90/2 after 10.5 overs
- 4 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 80/2 after 10 overs
- 4 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 79/2 after 9.5 overs
- 10 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 72/2 after 9 overs
- 13 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 69/2 after 8.1 overs
- 14 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 65/2 after 8 overs
- 15 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Alice Capsey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 64/2 after 7.4 overs
- 20 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 55/2 after 7 overs
- 21 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 54/2 after 6.2 overs
- 23 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Natalie Sciver-Brunt is out and Mumbai Indians at 50/2 after 6.1 overs
- 24 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 50/1 after 6 overs
- 24 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Six on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 50/1 after 5.5 overs
- 25 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 44/1 after 5.4 overs
- 26 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 40/1 after 5.2 overs
- 28 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 36/1 after 5 overs
- 28 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 35/1 after 4.5 overs
- 29 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 31/1 after 4.4 overs
- 32 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 26/1 after 4 overs
- 36 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 21/1 after 3 overs
- 37 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 20/1 after 2.4 overs
- 38 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Six on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 16/1 after 2.3 overs
- 38 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 10/1 after 2.1 overs
- 41 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 6/1 after 2 overs
- 41 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 6/1 after 1.5 overs
- 45 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 0/1 after 1 overs
- 48 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Hayley Matthews is out and Mumbai Indians at 0/1 after 0.2 overs
- 4 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 171/5 after 20 overs
- 4 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Marizanne Kapp is out and Delhi Capitals at 171/5 after 19.6 overs
- 4 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Marizanne Kapp smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . Delhi Capitals at 171/4 after 19.5 overs
- 6 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Marizanne Kapp smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . Delhi Capitals at 165/4 after 19.2 overs
- 6 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Marizanne Kapp smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . Delhi Capitals at 161/4 after 19.1 overs
- 8 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 157/4 after 19 overs
- 9 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jemimah Rodrigues is out and Delhi Capitals at 155/4 after 18.3 overs
- 11 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Six on Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowling . Delhi Capitals at 153/3 after 18.1 overs
- 12 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 147/3 after 18 overs
- 12 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . Delhi Capitals at 146/3 after 17.4 overs
- 17 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alice Capsey is out and Delhi Capitals at 141/3 after 17.1 overs
- 17 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 141/2 after 17 overs
- 17 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Six on Shabnim Ismail bowling . Delhi Capitals at 141/2 after 16.5 overs
- 19 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . Delhi Capitals at 135/2 after 16.3 overs
- 23 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 127/2 after 16 overs
- 23 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Delhi Capitals at 127/2 after 15.6 overs
- 27 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Delhi Capitals at 122/2 after 15.4 overs
- 28 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . Delhi Capitals at 117/2 after 15.1 overs
- 29 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 113/2 after 15 overs
- 30 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowling . Delhi Capitals at 113/2 after 14.4 overs
- 30 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowling . Delhi Capitals at 109/2 after 14.3 overs
- 32 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 104/2 after 14 overs
- 32 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Six on Saika Ishaque bowling . Delhi Capitals at 104/2 after 13.6 overs
- 33 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a Four on Saika Ishaque bowling . Delhi Capitals at 97/2 after 13.4 overs
- 36 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 93/2 after 13 overs
- 40 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 89/2 after 12 overs
- 40 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Hayley Matthews bowling . Delhi Capitals at 88/2 after 11.5 overs
- 41 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Six on Hayley Matthews bowling . Delhi Capitals at 84/2 after 11.4 overs
- 42 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Six on Hayley Matthews bowling . Delhi Capitals at 76/2 after 11.1 overs
- 44 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 70/2 after 11 overs
- 46 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Meg Lanning is out and Delhi Capitals at 67/2 after 10.4 overs
- 50 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 65/1 after 10 overs
- 57 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 63/1 after 9 overs
- 57 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . Delhi Capitals at 62/1 after 8.4 overs
- 59 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Six on Amelia Kerr bowling . Delhi Capitals at 57/1 after 8.1 overs
- 1 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 51/1 after 8 overs
- 2 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Keerthana Balakrishnan bowling . Delhi Capitals at 48/1 after 7.3 overs
- 2 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Keerthana Balakrishnan bowling . Delhi Capitals at 44/1 after 7.2 overs
- 6 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Meg Lanning smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . Delhi Capitals at 35/1 after 6.3 overs
- 7 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . Delhi Capitals at 30/1 after 6.1 overs
- 9 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 26/1 after 6 overs
- 12 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 22/1 after 5 overs
- 12 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . Delhi Capitals at 20/1 after 4.4 overs
- 17 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 16/1 after 4 overs
- 19 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowling . Delhi Capitals at 14/1 after 3.3 overs
- 20 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Alice Capsey smashed a Four on Natalie Sciver-Brunt bowling . Delhi Capitals at 10/1 after 3.2 overs
- 23 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 6/1 after 3 overs
- 26 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shafali Verma is out and Delhi Capitals at 3/1 after 2.1 overs
- 28 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 3/0 after 2 overs
- 32 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals at 1/0 after 1 overs
- 55 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Scores: Playing XI
- 3 MinMumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Toss Update
- 1 Hr 1 MinWelcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Women's Premier League, 2024
Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights :
First Innings
Delhi Capitals Score - 171/5 in 20.0 overs
Delhi Capitals batting performance
Alice Capsey 75(53)
Jemimah Rodrigues 42(24)
Mumbai Indians bowling performance
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 4-33-2
Amelia Kerr 4-43-2
Second Innings
Mumbai Indians Score - 173/6 in 20.0 overs
Mumbai Indians batting performance
Yastika Bhatia 57(45)
Harmanpreet Kaur 55(34)
Delhi Capitals bowling performance
Arundhati Reddy 4-27-2
Alice Capsey 2-23-2
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Six!
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Harmanpreet Kaur is out and Mumbai Indians at 167/6 after 19.5 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! c Annabel Sutherland b Alice Capsey.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Alice Capsey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 167/5 after 19.4 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Nicely played. It is flighted and full, outside off. Harmanpreet Kaur smacks it through covers and she gets a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Pooja Vastrakar is out and Mumbai Indians at 160/5 after 19.1 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! c Arundhati Reddy b Alice Capsey.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 160/4 after 19 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Harmanpreet Kaur 51 (32)
Pooja Vastrakar 1 (2)
Delhi Capitals
Annabel Sutherland 0/38 (4)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Six on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 160/4 after 18.6 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! HUGE! Just what the doctor ordered! 12 runs needed in the final over now. A full toss, outside off. Harmanpreet Kaur's eyes lit-up and she smokes it over the wide long on fence for a 83m long six to bring her half-century as well.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 150/4 after 18 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Amelia Kerr 24 (18)
Harmanpreet Kaur 42 (28)
Delhi Capitals
Shikha Pandey 1/32 (4)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Amelia Kerr is out and Mumbai Indians at 150/4 after 17.6 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! b Shikha Pandey.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Amelia Kerr smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 150/3 after 17.5 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Innovation and it does wonders for Mumbai. Kerr premeditates the scoop. Shuffles across outside off to this length ball, picks it up nicely and scoops it over the wicket-keeper for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 142/3 after 17 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Harmanpreet Kaur 41 (27)
Amelia Kerr 17 (13)
Delhi Capitals
Arundhati Reddy 2/27 (4)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 142/3 after 16.6 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Cracking shot! Down the park! Kaur stepping up for the side now. She gets into her 40s.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Amelia Kerr smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 137/3 after 16.4 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! A much-needed boundary. It is pitched up, outside off. Kerr steps out of the crease and drills it back towards the bowler. Arundhati Reddy getting her out of the way by a duck and the ball races away to the boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 129/3 after 16 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Amelia Kerr 10 (9)
Harmanpreet Kaur 36 (25)
Delhi Capitals
Marizanne Kapp 1/32 (4)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Amelia Kerr smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 124/3 after 15.2 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Nice shot. It is a short ball, angled into the body. Amelia Kerr swivels and picks it up nicely over fine leg and finds the fence.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 120/3 after 15 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Amelia Kerr 2 (4)
Harmanpreet Kaur 35 (24)
Delhi Capitals
Annabel Sutherland 0/28 (3)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 116/3 after 14.2 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Excellently maneuvered by Harmanpreet Kaur and Annabel Sutherland is under immense pressure now. Slower and shorter over the stumps, Kaur gets inside the line of the ball and bit and just helps the half-pull to the right of deep mid-wicket for another boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 112/3 after 14.1 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Absolutely bludgeoned and Harmanpreet Kaur showing her raw strength here. Full and outside off, right in the slot, Kaur hangs deep and powers it away past Meg Lanning at extra cover for a boundary. That really rocketed to the fence.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 108/3 after 14 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Harmanpreet Kaur 25 (20)
Amelia Kerr 1 (2)
Delhi Capitals
Arundhati Reddy 2/15 (3)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Yastika Bhatia is out and Mumbai Indians at 106/3 after 13.2 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! c Marizanne Kapp b Arundhati Reddy.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 105/2 after 13 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Yastika Bhatia 57 (42)
Harmanpreet Kaur 24 (18)
Delhi Capitals
Radha Yadav 0/18 (2)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Radha Yadav bowling . Mumbai Indians at 103/2 after 12.3 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! First signs of aggression from Harmanpreet Kaur and Mumbai now looking to put their foot on the accelarator.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 97/2 after 12 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Yastika Bhatia 55 (40)
Harmanpreet Kaur 18 (14)
Delhi Capitals
Annabel Sutherland 0/17 (2)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 97/2 after 11.6 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Yastika Bhatia picks the length and picks the slower one as well and helps herself to a boundary to spoil the over.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 90/2 after 11 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Yastika Bhatia 51 (36)
Harmanpreet Kaur 15 (12)
Delhi Capitals
Radha Yadav 0/10 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Six on Radha Yadav bowling . Mumbai Indians at 90/2 after 10.5 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! A friendly full toss and Yastika Bhatia says thank you very much and brings up a sensational FIFTY as well. This is bowled on middle and leg, Yastika gets under it and whacks it just over the fielder at long on and picks up a maximum. Yastika holds the key to this chase now.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 80/2 after 10 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Harmanpreet Kaur 13 (10)
Yastika Bhatia 44 (31)
Delhi Capitals
Marizanne Kapp 1/23 (3)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 79/2 after 9.5 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Nicely played. It is a short ball, outside off. Kaur shuffles across and pulls it nicely to deep square leg for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 72/2 after 9 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Yastika Bhatia 42 (28)
Harmanpreet Kaur 7 (7)
Delhi Capitals
Arundhati Reddy 1/12 (2)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 69/2 after 8.1 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Up and over! Yastika Bhatia on the move here.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 65/2 after 8 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Yastika Bhatia 36 (24)
Harmanpreet Kaur 6 (5)
Delhi Capitals
Alice Capsey 0/10 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Alice Capsey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 64/2 after 7.4 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Yastika Bhatia stands tall and pulls it through the gap at mid-wicket for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 55/2 after 7 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Yastika Bhatia 30 (19)
Harmanpreet Kaur 5 (4)
Delhi Capitals
Arundhati Reddy 1/5 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 54/2 after 6.2 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Great start for the skipper. It is pitched up, full and outside off. Kaur leans in and creams it through the gap at covers for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Natalie Sciver-Brunt is out and Mumbai Indians at 50/2 after 6.1 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! b Arundhati Reddy.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 50/1 after 6 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Yastika Bhatia 30 (18)
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 19 (16)
Delhi Capitals
Shikha Pandey 0/24 (3)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Six on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 50/1 after 5.5 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! HUGE! Yastika Bhatia is on fire. It is short, on off. Bhatia swivels and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 44/1 after 5.4 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Streaky one, but it does not matter how the runs come now. Back of a length, outside off. Bhatia looks to cut it away. It catches the outside edge and flies past teh wicket-keeper for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 40/1 after 5.2 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! It is tossed up, full and outside off. Bhatia gets under it and flays it over extra covers for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 36/1 after 5 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Yastika Bhatia 16 (12)
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 19 (16)
Delhi Capitals
Annabel Sutherland 0/10 (1)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 35/1 after 4.5 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Short and wide, bread and butter for Yastika Bhatia that.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 31/1 after 4.4 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Lofted away for a boundary.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 26/1 after 4 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Yastika Bhatia 7 (8)
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 18 (14)
Delhi Capitals
Shikha Pandey 0/10 (2)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 21/1 after 3 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score:
Mumbai Indians
Yastika Bhatia 5 (5)
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 15 (11)
Delhi Capitals
Marizanne Kapp 1/15 (2)
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 20/1 after 2.4 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Natalie Sciver-Brunt putting pressure back on Marizanne Kapp.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Six on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 16/1 after 2.3 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! That's gone all the way! Natalie Sciver-Brunt showing her class now.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 10/1 after 2.1 overs
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! A long chase and Jemimah Rodrigues makes a bit of a mess of it. Back of a length angling into the body, Natalie Sciver-Brunt tucks it away neatly towards deep square leg and Rodrigues runs across from deep backward square leg and slides in and but fails to stop the boundary.