    News / cricket / Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Sanjana hits last-ball six as MI clinch thriller against DC

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights: Sanjana hits last-ball six as MI clinch thriller against DC

    Feb 23, 2024 11:38 PM IST
    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets
    Key Events
    Summary

    Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Match 1 of Women's Premier League, 2024
    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Highlights :

    First Innings

    Delhi Capitals Score - 171/5 in 20.0 overs


    Delhi Capitals batting performance
    Alice Capsey 75(53)
    Jemimah Rodrigues 42(24)

    Mumbai Indians bowling performance
    Natalie Sciver-Brunt 4-33-2
    Amelia Kerr 4-43-2

    Second Innings

    Mumbai Indians Score - 173/6 in 20.0 overs


    Mumbai Indians batting performance
    Yastika Bhatia 57(45)
    Harmanpreet Kaur 55(34)

    Delhi Capitals bowling performance
    Arundhati Reddy 4-27-2
    Alice Capsey 2-23-2

    RESULTSMatch 1Bengaluru
    DC
    MI
    MI beat DC by 4 wickets
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 23, 2024 11:19 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Six!

    Feb 23, 2024 11:18 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Harmanpreet Kaur is out and Mumbai Indians at 167/6 after 19.5 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 11:18 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Alice Capsey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 167/5 after 19.4 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Nicely played. It is flighted and full, outside off. Harmanpreet Kaur smacks it through covers and she gets a boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:15 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Pooja Vastrakar is out and Mumbai Indians at 160/5 after 19.1 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 11:15 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 160/4 after 19 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 11:15 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Six on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 160/4 after 18.6 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! HUGE! Just what the doctor ordered! 12 runs needed in the final over now. A full toss, outside off. Harmanpreet Kaur's eyes lit-up and she smokes it over the wide long on fence for a 83m long six to bring her half-century as well.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:10 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 150/4 after 18 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 11:10 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Amelia Kerr is out and Mumbai Indians at 150/4 after 17.6 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! b Shikha Pandey.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:10 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Amelia Kerr smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 150/3 after 17.5 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Innovation and it does wonders for Mumbai. Kerr premeditates the scoop. Shuffles across outside off to this length ball, picks it up nicely and scoops it over the wicket-keeper for a boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:07 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 142/3 after 17 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 11:07 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 142/3 after 16.6 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Cracking shot! Down the park! Kaur stepping up for the side now. She gets into her 40s.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:07 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 142/3 after 17 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 11:07 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 142/3 after 16.6 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Cracking shot! Down the park! Kaur stepping up for the side now. She gets into her 40s.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:06 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Amelia Kerr smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 137/3 after 16.4 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! A much-needed boundary. It is pitched up, outside off. Kerr steps out of the crease and drills it back towards the bowler. Arundhati Reddy getting her out of the way by a duck and the ball races away to the boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:02 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 129/3 after 16 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 11:01 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Amelia Kerr smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 124/3 after 15.2 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Nice shot. It is a short ball, angled into the body. Amelia Kerr swivels and picks it up nicely over fine leg and finds the fence.

    Feb 23, 2024 11:01 PM IST

    Feb 23, 2024 10:59 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 120/3 after 15 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:54 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 116/3 after 14.2 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Excellently maneuvered by Harmanpreet Kaur and Annabel Sutherland is under immense pressure now. Slower and shorter over the stumps, Kaur gets inside the line of the ball and bit and just helps the half-pull to the right of deep mid-wicket for another boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:54 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 112/3 after 14.1 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Absolutely bludgeoned and Harmanpreet Kaur showing her raw strength here. Full and outside off, right in the slot, Kaur hangs deep and powers it away past Meg Lanning at extra cover for a boundary. That really rocketed to the fence.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:51 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 108/3 after 14 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:48 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Yastika Bhatia is out and Mumbai Indians at 106/3 after 13.2 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! c Marizanne Kapp b Arundhati Reddy.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:48 PM IST

    Feb 23, 2024 10:45 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 105/2 after 13 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:44 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Radha Yadav bowling . Mumbai Indians at 103/2 after 12.3 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! First signs of aggression from Harmanpreet Kaur and Mumbai now looking to put their foot on the accelarator.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:42 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 97/2 after 12 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:42 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 97/2 after 11.6 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Yastika Bhatia picks the length and picks the slower one as well and helps herself to a boundary to spoil the over.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:38 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 90/2 after 11 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:38 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Six on Radha Yadav bowling . Mumbai Indians at 90/2 after 10.5 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! A friendly full toss and Yastika Bhatia says thank you very much and brings up a sensational FIFTY as well. This is bowled on middle and leg, Yastika gets under it and whacks it just over the fielder at long on and picks up a maximum. Yastika holds the key to this chase now.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:33 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 80/2 after 10 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:33 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 79/2 after 9.5 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Nicely played. It is a short ball, outside off. Kaur shuffles across and pulls it nicely to deep square leg for a boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:27 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 72/2 after 9 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:24 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 69/2 after 8.1 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Up and over! Yastika Bhatia on the move here.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:23 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 65/2 after 8 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:22 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Alice Capsey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 64/2 after 7.4 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Yastika Bhatia stands tall and pulls it through the gap at mid-wicket for a boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:17 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 55/2 after 7 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:16 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a Four on Arundhati Reddy bowling . Mumbai Indians at 54/2 after 6.2 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Great start for the skipper. It is pitched up, full and outside off. Kaur leans in and creams it through the gap at covers for a boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:14 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Natalie Sciver-Brunt is out and Mumbai Indians at 50/2 after 6.1 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: OUT! b Arundhati Reddy.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:13 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 50/1 after 6 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:13 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Six on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 50/1 after 5.5 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! HUGE! Yastika Bhatia is on fire. It is short, on off. Bhatia swivels and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:12 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 44/1 after 5.4 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Streaky one, but it does not matter how the runs come now. Back of a length, outside off. Bhatia looks to cut it away. It catches the outside edge and flies past teh wicket-keeper for a boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:11 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Shikha Pandey bowling . Mumbai Indians at 40/1 after 5.2 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! It is tossed up, full and outside off. Bhatia gets under it and flays it over extra covers for a boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:09 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 36/1 after 5 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:09 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 35/1 after 4.5 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Short and wide, bread and butter for Yastika Bhatia that.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:08 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Yastika Bhatia smashed a Four on Annabel Sutherland bowling . Mumbai Indians at 31/1 after 4.4 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Lofted away for a boundary.

    Feb 23, 2024 10:05 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 26/1 after 4 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:01 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians at 21/1 after 3 overs

    Feb 23, 2024 10:00 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 20/1 after 2.4 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! Natalie Sciver-Brunt putting pressure back on Marizanne Kapp.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:59 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Six on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 16/1 after 2.3 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: SIX! That's gone all the way! Natalie Sciver-Brunt showing her class now.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:59 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Marizanne Kapp bowling . Mumbai Indians at 10/1 after 2.1 overs

    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: FOUR! A long chase and Jemimah Rodrigues makes a bit of a mess of it. Back of a length angling into the body, Natalie Sciver-Brunt tucks it away neatly towards deep square leg and Rodrigues runs across from deep backward square leg and slides in and but fails to stop the boundary.

