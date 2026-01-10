Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Live Streaming: When, where and how to watch MI vs DC live on TV and online

Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will look to return to winning ways after losing their Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two-time champions will face the Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the contest promises to be a firecracker, as there's plenty of talent on offer on both sides. Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday. (PTI)

Delhi Capitals, who have made the finals in all three previous editions of the tournament, are chasing their maiden title. The franchise has a new captain, and it would be Jemimah Rodrigues who will lead the team. Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt and Sneh Rana add firepower to the team; however, the side has been hampered by the last-minute pullout by Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland.

Coming back to MI, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would look to fix the mistakes that led to their loss in the WPL 2026 opener. Fielding was woeful to say the least, and it was the biggest reason behind the team's defeat against RCB.

Squads: Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(captain), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey.

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (captain), Shafali Verma, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Alana King.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals: When will the WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals be played? The WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals will be played on Saturday, January 10 at 7:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at7 PM IST.

Where will the WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals take place? The WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast the WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals? The WPL 2026 match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.