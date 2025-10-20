Mumbai pacer faced 'bronchitis attack' during Ranji match, came back from hospital to help team: 'Acute breathlessness'

Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande, who represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently marked his return to red-ball cricket after 18 months, and the game against Jammu and Kashmir turned out to be truly special for him as he came up with an inspired performance, helping his side win the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 contest by 35 runs at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. However, all was not hunky dory for the speedster as he ended up facing a severe bronchitis attack during the game and had to be taken to the hospital. Tushar Deshpande's inspired spell helped Mumbai defeat Jammu and Kashmir(Hindustan Times)

According to the official Rajasthan Royals website, Deshpande was warming up on the opening day of the contest, and it was then that he faced acute breathlessness at the venue, which is known for its high altitude and low oxygen levels.

The 30-year-old was then taken to a local hospital, where he received emergency treatment for a bronchitis flare-up. He was really struggling to breathe, and the doctors were not sure about his participation in the rest of the contest against Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Tushar decided to come to the stadium, and he ended up bowling 34 overs in the entire match after Mumbai posted 386 in the first innings.

“This was a crucial game for us and for me personally, too. Jammu and Kashmir had defeated us last season, and we wanted to start this campaign on the right note. It was also big for me because I was returning to Ranji after a year and a half," Deshpande told Rajasthan Royals after the match.

“I had blanked out for 10 seconds during warm-up, but the will to do it for my team greatly helped me get over my discomfort," he added.

Deshpande returns with four wickets

Jammu and Kashmir's captain Paras Dogra played a valiant knock of 144 runs off 208 balls, but his innings wasn't enough as Mumbai ended up taking a crucial first innings lead of 61 runs.

Deshpande returned with three wickets in the first innings as he came back with a spell of 3/57. In the second innings, he dished out 15 overs, taking one wicket.

Mumbai will now face Chhattisgarh in their next Ranji Trophy fixture, starting October 25 at the Wankhede Stadium.