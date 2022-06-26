Mumbai vs MP Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: Sarfaraz joins Parkar after Jaffer falls early on Day 5

Ranji Trophy Final Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Day 5: Mumbai put on a brisk batting show in their second innings and reached 113 for two at stumps, having played 22 overs. However, they still trail MP by 49 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With just one day left in the Ranji Trophy 2022 final, Madhya Pradesh is just one step behind to lift the trophy. On the previous day, Rajat Patidar's remarkable 122 and Saransh Jain's 57 powered Madhya Pradesh to seize a crucial 162-run lead in the first-innings lead. MP resumed their innings at 368 with three wickets loss, with Patidar unbeaten on 67 and skipper Aditya Shrivastava playing at 11. Patidar went on to smash 122 off 219 balls laced with 20 fours. In the end, Saransh Jain totally frustrated Mumbai bowlers and smashed a fifty. Shams Mulani completed a five-wicket haul as Jain took a catch on long-on. Jain's innings of 57, which included seven fours, however, lifted MP's lead to 162.