Muttiah Muralitharan reacts to Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur's angry outburst after loss to India in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan reacted to head coach Mickey Arthur’s animated gestures from the dressing room followed by a heated argument with captain Dasun Shanka on the field after losing the second ODI to India by 3 wickets in Colombo.

Arthur seemed frustrated as he made some animated gestures from the dressing room towards the end of the game as Chahar (69) and Bhuvneshwar (19) overwhelmed the target with an 84-run unbeaten stand to hand a second-string India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. But what was more surprising was the way the experienced coach was seen arguing with Shanaka after the match.

Muralitharan said Arthur should have stayed calm and conveyed his message to the new skipper.

"I think the coach was acting like, showing himself disappointed and everything, rather than just calm down and send some messages," Muralitharan told ESPNCricinfo.

Arthur, for his part, issued a clarification when former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold said the coach’s reaction should not have taken place on the field.

"It was actually a very good debate, no need to make mischief out of it," Arthur said on Twitter responding to Arnold's comment.

Sri Lanka were on top when they had reduced India to 193 for 7 in the 276-run chase but the inexperienced side failed to dislodge the 8th wicket stand between Chahar and Bhuneshwar as they took India home with balls to spare.

"Tell the best bowler to ball and try to take the wicket rather than try to keep them till the end and defend it, it never works like that."

"Seven wickets gone, one wicket and match would have been sealed but they didn't know the winning ways, they have forgotten, it is a had time for Sri Lankan cricket to come to winning ways," Muralitharan said.

The legendary spinner added that Sri Lanka have forgotten to win games.

"I told you before, Sri Lanka didn't know the winning ways, they have forgotten the winning ways for the last so many years. It has been tough for them because they have not (known) how to win a match," Muralitharan said.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga had claimed three wickets to leave India struggling at 193 for seven in 35.1 overs but Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka made big mistake by keeping him for the final overs.

"I have told you before if Sri Lanka takes three wickets in first 10-15 overs, India is going to struggle and actually India struggled. Big effort from (Deepak) Chahar and Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) made them win.

"And also they (Sri Lanka) made some mistakes. They should have bowled Wanindu Hasaranga, rather than keeping him, they should have bowled him and try to take a wicket," he said.

"If they would have taken one wicket out of Bhuvneshwar or Chahar, with two other tail-enders coming, it would have been tough to chase 8-9 runs an over...they made some mistakes but it is an inexperienced side."

