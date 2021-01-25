'My career hit a low after the WC': Rishabh Pant narrates how he overcame adversity in the last 2 years

One player who has faced a lot of criticism in his young career is Rishabh Pant. The 23-year-old wicket-keeper batsman came into the limelight with impressive performances in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals and was quickly drafted into the national team. With MS Dhoni nearing the end of his career, Pant was seen as the ideal successor. This put further microscopes on the Delhi batsman as the scrutiny also started to rise with every performance.

Pant was selected for the 2019 Cricket World Cup due to his ability to win games single-handedly. But Pant did not enjoy a fruitful outing as he failed to perform at the level expected of him and soon his displays with the bat also started to diminish in coming matches.

Pant was dropped from the Indian team owing to poor performances but he continued to take everything in his stride. When the tide changed Pant was there to capitalise on it. He was selected for the final three Tests against Australia and the rest as they say is history. Pant played a match-winning knock in the fourth innings in Brisbane to win the Test series for India.

READ | 'You are only scared until you get a blow': Shubman Gill narrates how he overcame his fear of bouncers

Pant recently opened up on the struggles he faced and how he overcame those to again become a pivotal part of the Indian side.

"The journey from World Cup 2019 to this has been quite good so far. There have been ups and downs, the World Cup was a massive opportunity because it comes once in every 4 years. But I got out in my 30s, I was very disappointed because that was one of the biggest opportunities for me,” Pant told India Today.

"I was not happy that I couldn't win the game for my team. My career hit a low after the WC, but then slowly I started increasing my focus towards the game because there is always scope for improvement in life. I've realised that there is no limit to how much you can improve, that's what I've got to know in these last 2 years."

"I think good things will happen if you keep improving yourself and focus on the things that you want to do," Pant said.

Pant was the third-highest run-getter in the series as he hit 274 runs in 5 innings at an average of more than 69.