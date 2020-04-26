cricket

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 10:16 IST

I think everyone needs to be sensible right now, and not to go to any place where you can risk getting the virus. You really need to be wise with your decisions, and do only whatever is absolutely necessary and urgent. It is everyone’s responsibility to be sensible, help each other and be united. The more you can stay at home, the better it is.

I got back home in Delhi last month. I took all the precautions for my daughter (Gracia) and my wife (Priyanka and Raina were blessed with a baby boy, Rio, on March 23). I would sanitise my car as well as my house, and everyone should also do that. There are so many things going on, you need to be responsible.

When we were informed about the Chennai Super Kings camp being stopped, we were thinking whatever precautions that are needed to be taken should be taken. It (Covid-19) is a global threat. The IPL is fine, but you have human life also, you have family, friends; you really need to go and look after your loved ones. My family is more important than my game, and the same is for everyone.

ALSO READ: HT SPECIAL - TOP SPORTSPERSONS TALK ABOUT LIFE IN LOCKDOWN

So, I decided to just go back and look after things—take my wife to the hospital, do proper check-ups and look after my daughter also. She is not going to school as it is closed, the playzone is closed, malls are closed, libraries are closed. She has to do some recreational activities at home. She has her dance classes at home, and she is playing the piano too. She is just playing around with us. She will not understand (the current situation) as she is only four years old. If we spend time with her, we can educate her. Her maturity can develop at this time, and she can also spend quality time with us.

I am not shaking hands with anyone, just to ensure safety on both sides. It’s not a big deal but at the same time you really need to be responsible about what we have to do, otherwise it will be very difficult for everyone. If I am safe, then everyone else around me is also safe.

Being an active sportsman, I have been working out, going to the park opposite my house for basic workout. But I sanitise myself if I am touching anything—be it a tree or a theraband—as I always carry a sanitiser.

We had a rigorous training stint in Chennai for one month. Mahi (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) also came early and him, Ambati Rayudu and I trained really well from January to February. We spent three hours in the gym in the morning and then four-five hours batting in the evening, for five days a week. We had very good quality net sessions.

Also read: Play short ball or forget internationals: Kohli on 3 coaches who shaped his career

Even now, I am continuing to do my basic fitness. If you’re fit, then body movement and footwork will happen. If you don’t do anything, then you have to start from zero again. It takes eight weeks to get fit and if you are fit, then it takes four to five days in the nets for everything to fall into place. But your body has to be fit for that.

The CSK trainer sent me a program of what I have to do; a schedule for five days a week. It lists the days on which I have to run, work on my back, shoulder, chest, abdomen, etc. So I am just following those instructions. I have also undergone a knee operation recently and am doing a lot of rehab exercises for it as per my program. Basically, I’m doing whatever I can to stay fit, so that whenever I get a call from the CSK or BCCI, I should be ready.

(As told to Sanjjeev K Samyal)