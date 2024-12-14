'Nahi ho raha...': Jasprit Bumrah's anguish caught on stump mic before rain crashes Day 1 of India vs Australia 3rd Test

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Gabba, Brisbane. Rohit's decision made absolute cricketing sense as there were overcast conditions and a decent amount of grass on the wicket could have aided the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Siraj. India's paceman Jasprit Bumrah reacts after a delivery to Australia's Usman Khawaja (C) on the first day of the third cricket Test match. (Photo by David GRAY / AFP)(AFP)

However, for the 13.2 overs, there was no assistance for the Indian seamers as Australia's opening batters Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney played comfortably off both the backfoot and the frontfoot.

At one point on Day 1, the stump mic caught Jasprit Bumrah speaking to Shubman Gill and indicating that there was no swing in offer.

He also stated that he is trying to bowl full and good lengths, but there is just no help from the wicket.

Usman Khawaja also had no trouble in rocking up and dispatching short balls bowled by Siraj for boundaries.

“Uppar lag raha hai (I am trying to bowl full),” Jasprit Bumrah told Shubman Gill after bowling the first ball of the fifth over.

After delivering the fifth ball in the same over, Bumrah told Gill, "Nahi ho raha swing aise bhi (The ball isn't swinging).

India's memories at the Gabba

India returned to the Gabba – the same venue where the visitors pulled off a heist during the 2020-21 tour to win the series 2-1 Down Under. Hence, it is no surprise that Rishabh Pant, the one who played the match-winning knock, back then, was ecstatic about returning to the venue where India scripted history.

“It's amazing, when I entered The Gabba I got a positive feeling. It gives a positive attitude and confidence in a series where things are level, it makes you want to do well. Playing the situation has been a learning for me, bailing out the team from a hard situation. Sometimes it's hard, most of the time I need to keep telling myself to think positive,” Pant told the host broadcaster.

“There are easy ways to do it but that's where I put my foot down and keep doing the same thing that has given me a lot of success. Generally, I don't practice such unorthodox sweep and scoop shots, it's a gameplan according to the bowlers because it's not always easy to just defend the ball. My mindset tells me it's safer, I always play percentage cricket,” he added.

Coming back to the third Test between India and Australia, the hosts were at 28/0 after 13.2 overs when rain came down and proved to be a dampener.

The play on all the remaining days will now start at 5:20 AM IST and 98 overs are scheduled to be played on each day of the Gabba Test, weather permitting.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently stands on level terms. India had won the opening Test in Perth and then Australia bounced back strongly in Adelaide.