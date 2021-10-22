Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Namibia vs Ireland live score and updates, T20 World Cup
Namibia vs Ireland live score and updates, T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: Follow live score and updates of theT20 World Cup 2021 match between Namibia and Ireland.
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Namibia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Live Score: Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland take on Gerhard Erasmus-led Scotland in a bid to seal the fourth and final Super 12s berth. The last time these two met was two years back in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland beat Namibia in the third-place playoff. What will happen today? For now, Ireland will bowl first. 

Teams:

Namibia (Playing XI): Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock(w), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little

