Namibia vs Ireland live score and updates, T20 World Cup

Namibia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Live Score: Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland take on Gerhard Erasmus-led Scotland in a bid to seal the fourth and final Super 12s berth. The last time these two met was two years back in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland beat Namibia in the third-place playoff. What will happen today? For now, Ireland will bat first.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Namibia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Live Score: Andrew Balbirnie's Ireland take on Gerhard Erasmus-led Scotland in a bid to seal the fourth and final Super 12s berth. The last time these two met was two years back in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland beat Namibia in the third-place playoff. What will happen today? For now, Ireland will bowl first.

|#+|

Teams:

Namibia (Playing XI): Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock(w), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little