Nasser Hussain 'can't believe' Rohit Sharma became world no.1 in ODIs for the first time

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was stunned to see Rohit Sharma become the number 1 ODI batter for the first time after the series against Australia. The veteran opener produced a masterclass in Sydney, hammering a flawless unbeaten 121 to guide India to a dominant nine-wicket victory over Australia. The knock not only sealed the series in style but also propelled the 38-year-old to the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI batter rankings for the first time, surpassing Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran and teammate Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma recently achieved number 1 ranking in ODIs.(REUTERS)

Rohit, who has consistently featured among the top 10 for most of the past decade, achieved the long-awaited milestone through his trademark blend of timing, power, and composure under pressure.

Hussain expressed his surprise and admiration for Rohit Sharma’s recent rise to the No.1 ODI batter ranking, praising the veteran opener’s longevity, consistency, and remarkable achievements in white-ball cricket over the past decade and a half.

“I can’t believe it, to be honest. I heard he [Rohit Sharma] went to number one and my first question was- when has he been at number one before? And someone said it’s the first time. I mean, he’s been around forever; he’s got three double hundreds in ODI cricket. There must have been some good white players, one-day players in the last 15 years. Fabulous white-ball cricketer, fabulous player, and well done to him. He deserves to be number 1 in the world," Hussain told ICC.

Also Read - Rohit Sharma not going anywhere; Mumbai Indians crush KKR fans’ dream minutes after new head coach announced

The former English skipper further shed light on Rohit's ability to play big knocks, citing his scoring three double centuries in ODIs as an example.

“He’s got all the range of shots. He goes big like I said, three double hundreds. He's not just interested in getting 20s and 30s. Although, recently obviously he's upped his strike rate, especially in the powerplay,” he added.

Rohit has retired from the Tests and T20Is but still remains a force to reckon with in ODIs, as the number 1 rank is a testament to it.

“Rohit Sharma tried to change the culture of the team”

He further lauded Rohit for transforming India’s cricketing culture with his fearless leadership and versatile batting. Praising his hunger and elegance at 38, Hussain hailed Rohit as one of the finest pullers and stroke-makers in the modern game.

“He tried to set the tone and change the culture of the team when he was captain, and he did that and did that seriously well. He just got all the shots, you can pitch it up and you get driven down the ground. The bowlers just drag their length back a little bit and he's one of the great pullers in the modern game and he's a fabulous player of spin as well and hunger for the game."

"What's he? 38 now and still as hungry as ever. Got runs the other day and he's a joy to watch,” he added.