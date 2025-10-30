Rohit Sharma not going anywhere; Mumbai Indians crush KKR fans’ dream minutes after new head coach announced

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have dismissed rumours of former captain Rohit Sharma’s trade to Kolkata Knight Riders. The franchise playfully shut down the speculation with a witty social media post, reassuring fans about Rohit’s continued stay with the team. Since his removal as captain a couple of years back, Rohit has been linked to other teams, but he continued to play under Hardik Pandya's leadership, and MI have assured that it will continue for another year with their post. Rohit Sharma will continue to play with Mumbai Indians in the next IPL season.(PTI)

MI gave it a twist to KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue from the movie 'Don' and wrote, "Sun will rise tomorrow again ye toh confirm hai, but at (K)night… मुश्किल ही नहीं, नामुमकिन है!"

Meanwhile, Rohit enjoyed a steady campaign in IPL 2025, amassing 418 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of nearly 150 and an average close to 30. The veteran opener struck four fluent half-centuries, including a top score of 81, showcasing his trademark timing and calm authority at the crease. Despite the Mumbai Indians’ inconsistent season, Rohit’s aggressive starts remained pivotal, reaffirming why he continues to be in demand in the cash-rich league.

The five-time champions made their move just moments after KKR unveiled Abhishek Nayar as their new head coach.

Rohit’s name had been doing the rounds in trade rumours, largely due to his close bond with Nayar, with whom he frequently trains during breaks from competitive cricket.

Nayar was promoted from assistant to head coach after he played a vital role in shaping the growth of young talents. The 43-year-old, who played three ODIs for India, is well respected as a personal coach and has worked in an individual capacity with players like Rohit, KL Rahul, and Dinesh Karthik, to name a few, apart from his own find Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

Rohit Sharma becomes number 1 ODI batter

Meanwhile, Rohit achieved a remarkable career milestone by claiming the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings for the first time ever. The veteran opener, who has bid farewell to Tests and T20Is, continues to dominate the 50-over format. The 38-year-old climbed two places following his match-winning unbeaten 121 in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, guiding India to a commanding nine-wicket victory and capping off a vintage display of class and authority.