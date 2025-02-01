Menu Explore
Nathan Lyon dismisses Dinesh Chandimal twice in same session, rare feat sends Australia spinner past R Ashwin

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 01, 2025 02:14 PM IST

Nathan Lyon achieved a rare feat during Day 3 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka while also surpassing Ashwin's stellar record.

Nathan Lyon achieved a rare bowling feat during Day 4 of the opening Test against Sri Lanka, as he dismissed Dinesh Chandimal twice within the same session. The Australian spin great ended Chandimal's fighting knock in the first innings at 10:13 AM local time, and after Australia imposed a follow-on, Lyon dismissed the Sri Lanka batter again at 12:03 PM.

Australia's Nathan Lyon (L) successfully appeals for leg before wicket (LBW) against Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during the fourth day of the first Test (AFP)
Australia's Nathan Lyon (L) successfully appeals for leg before wicket (LBW) against Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during the fourth day of the first Test (AFP)

Chandimal scored a gritty 72 in the first innings, fighting a lone battle as wickets continued to tumble at the other end for Sri Lanka. In a fairly one-sided contest in Galle so far, Australia posted a mammoth 654/6d to put Sri Lanka on the backfoot. The hosts, in reply, collapsed to just 165, after which Australia imposed the follow-on.

It was a disastrous morning for Sri Lanka on Day 4, as the home side lost eight wickets in a session – five in the first innings and three more after being asked to bat again.

Matthew Kuhnemann was Australia’s standout performer, claiming his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket. While Lyon, who finished with three wickets in the first innings, created more opportunities with his off-spin, Sri Lankan batters couldn't handle Kuhnemann’s left-arm spin, attempting to take him on.

Sri Lanka naturally faced another poor start in the second innings, and Chandimal found himself at the crease within hours of his first-innings dismissal. This time, however, he could only score 31 off 49 deliveries, as the hosts now stare at a big innings defeat.

Lyon's record

With the wicket of Chandimal in the second innings, Australia's Lyon also created a new bowling record in Sri Lanka. He surpassed India's Ravichandran Ashwin to become the highest wicket-taker (among overseas bowlers) on Sri Lankan soil.

Ashwin had 38 wickets to his name in Sri Lanka.

Here are the top-5 highest wicket-takers in the country (overseas)

  • Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 39*
  • Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 38
  • Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan) - 38
  • Shane Warne (Australia) - 37
  • Yasir Shah (Pakistan) - 33

Lyon and Shah are the only active international cricketer among the top-5 in the list; the latter, however, is currently not a part of Pakistan's Test setup.

Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
