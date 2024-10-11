Nathan Lyon forced to enter bushes to search for lost ball after six, finds the wrong one in bizarre scenes in Australia

Nathan Lyon was caught in a hilarious incident during the Sheffield Shield match between New South Wales and South Australia. The spinner was seen searching through the bushes for a lost ball. Nathan Lyon searches for the ball.

During the match, a batter smacked the ball over the fence, and then Lyon went to search for the ball which was around '30 overs' old, and initially got the wrong one. In a viral video, Lyon can be seen finding a white ball, and then is also joined by some of his teammates, who also fail to find the ball.

They were later joined by some ground staff later, and were finally successful in finding the ball. Lyon had a poor outing with the bat, and was dismissed for a 18-ball duck, but bounced back with a stunning five-wicket haul, returning with figures of 24.3-8-47-5.

Nathan Lyon gears up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Lyon is also preparing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is scheduled to begin in Australia next month.

Speaking to Star Sports, Lyon said, "You're playing bowling against someone like Rishabh Pant, who is electric. He's got all the skills in the world. As a bowler, your room for error is so small. So you've got to be good. It's a challenge as a bowler if I'm going to get hit for six. I'm not afraid about getting hit for six. The challenge is that I can provide the batters and try and keep someone like Rishabh in his crease and potentially try and get him to defend me a lot more and hopefully bring a couple of chances along the way."

The series will begin on November 22, with the first Test in Perth. India has an upper hand, having won its previous four series vs Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

India has won the series 10 times and Australia have grabbed five victories, with their last coming in the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.