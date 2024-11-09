New Delhi [India], : Former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra said that India must execute the plans they make during the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in order to win the series. "Need to execute planning that we make": Former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra ahead of the BGT 2024-25 series

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 season.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

"Challenge is everywhere but we need to execute the planning that we make. It's either T20I or Test, you just have to win. In Tests, you have to win every session and in T20Is you have to win each and every ball in the game. It's all about preparation because there are fewer chances to come back after making mistakes in T20Is," Nikhil Chopra said while speaking to ANI.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

Right-arm seamer Mohammed Shami was not included in the squad as India announced their team for the upcoming five-match Test series in Australia.

Opener Rohit Sharma will be leading the side and right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma , Jasprit Bumrah , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant , Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel , R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.