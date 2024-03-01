Edit Profile
    Nepal vs Namibia Live Score: Match 4 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024 to start at 11:15 AM
    Live

    Nepal vs Namibia Live Score: Match 4 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024 to start at 11:15 AM

Mar 1, 2024 10:17 AM IST

    Mar 1, 2024 10:17 AM IST
    Nepal vs Namibia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024. Match will start at 11:15 AM
    Nepal vs Namibia Live Score, Match 4 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024
    Nepal vs Namibia Live Score, Match 4 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024

    Nepal vs Namibia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024. Match will start on 01 Mar 2024 at 11:15 AM
    Venue : Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

    Nepal squad -
    Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Bibek Yadav, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sompal Kami, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Binod Bhandari, Abinash Bohara, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Rashid Khan, Sagar Dhakal
    Namibia squad -
    Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Nikolaas Davin, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Shaun Fouche, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Lohan Louwrens, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni

    TOSSMatch 4Kirtipur
    NEPNEPNepal
    NAMNAMNamibia
    Toss won by NAM and elected to field
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 1, 2024 10:17 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024

    Nepal vs Namibia Match Details
    Match 4 of Namibia and Netherlands tour of Nepal, 2024 between Nepal and Namibia to be held at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur at 11:15 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

