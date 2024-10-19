New Zealand captain Tom Latham runs towards Sarfaraz Khan after his dismissal, congratulates him on marathon knock

Sarfaraz Khan's marathon knock finally came to an end when he was dismissed by Tim Southee in the second session of Day 4 in the ongoing India vs New Zealand first Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Moments after the right-hander converted his maiden Test century into a 150-plus score, his innings came to an end against the run of play when he tried to hit Southee over the top in the first ball of the 85th over. India's Sarfaraz Khan (R) is being greeted by New Zealand's captain Tom Latham (C) after his dismissal during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru(AFP)

It was an outswinger bowled at 129 km/h from Southee. Sarfaraz, as he so often does, went at with hard hands without much foot movement. The bat turned in his hands and the ball rested comfortably in the hands of Ajaz Patel, who was standing at cover. Sarfaraz was dismissed in a similar manner in the first innings. He was on nought at that time. This time around, he had 150 runs beside his name.

This was reflected in the reception he got from all present in the stadium. Batting partner Rishabh Pant, with whom Sarfaraz put on a 177-run partnership for the fourth wicket, gave him a couple of pats on his back and the head. As Sarfaraz was walking back to the pavilion, New Zealand captain Tom Latham ran towards him and congratulated him on what was an outstanding innings.

A bit surprised by Latham's gesture, Sarafarz turned toward the New Zealand skipper and greeted him.

The Chinnaswamy crowd gave Sarfaraz a standing ovation.

The Sarfaraz, Pant show

Resuming on 231-3, India made light of overcast conditions as Sarfaraz rose to the challenge, taking on New Zealand's fast bowlers with his innovative brand of batting for a blistering 150, while Pant was dismissed shortly before the break.

The duo put on 177 for the fourth wicket, their momentum briefly halted by a spell of rain in the morning, and they wore down the bowlers in bright afternoon sunshine to spark hopes of a spectacular comeback victory.

India started the day looking to avoid a first home defeat by New Zealand since 1988 after the Black Caps had boosted their chances by rattling the hosts with 402 in their first innings for a lead of 356 thanks to Rachin Ravindra's ton.

Sarfaraz's knock was marked by cuts behind the wicketkeeper but it was a thunderous backfoot drive for four that brought him his century and he celebrated like the final sprinter in a gold medal-winning relay team with a lap around the infield.

It was sweet revenge for the Mumbaikar, who was among five players to be dismissed for a duck as India were bowled out for their worst home total of 46 in the first innings after the opening day's play was washed out.

New Zealand earlier missed a big opportunity to have Pant run out after a mix-up between the batsmen, as wicketkeeper Tom Blundell left his line to intercept a throw from the deep when he should have stayed rooted to the stumps.

Pant, who was unable to keep wickets midway through the New Zealand innings with a knee injury, rode his luck and brought up his half-century with a boundary.

He returned after the lengthy rain interruption, smashed Ravindra for a huge six to take India to 350 runs and charged down the wicket to hit O'Rourke for a boundary moments before the hosts wiped out the deficit.

Sarfaraz milked runs and helped India to pass 400 runs before departing but Pant continued the carnage with some meaty shots including an audacious six off Southee, only to fall when he played one on to his stumps against the run of play.