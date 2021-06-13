2nd Test: New Zealand take series with emphatic win

New Zealand have defeated hosts England in the two-match series after chasing down a target of 38 runs to win the second Test at Edgbaston. New Zealand dismissed England for just 122 runs in the second innings and then chased down the target with eight wickets to spare. This is New Zealand's first Test series win in England since 1999. The first Test of the series at the Lord's ended in a draw.

New Zealand will now play India in the World Test Championship final in Southampton starting June 18th.

Also Read | England vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 4

Once England were reduced to 76/6 on Day 3 thanks to a ruthless spells of bowling from pacers Matt Henry and Neil Wagner, it was only a matter of time. England, who resumed Day 4 on their overnight score of 122, failed to add a single run to the total. Trent Boult dismissed Olly Stone first ball of the day which meant New Zealand needed only 38 to win.

There was some early drama in the chase as Stuart Broad removed centurion from the last match Devon Conway in the second over. Broad, James Anderson and Olly Stone made the new ball talk and kept captain Tom Latham and Will Young on their toes. The New Zealand captain completed 4000 runs during the chase and struck a couple of crisp boundaries to look a lot more assured.

Young got the required number of runs needed to five but could not see the game off. He played on to a ball from Olly Stone but it was nothing more than a minor blip. Stand-in captain Latham flicked a four off Mark Wood and dabbed the ball to take a single and raise his fists in celebrations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON