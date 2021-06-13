Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand live score, 2nd Test, Day 4
Matt Henry of New Zealand appeals. (Getty Images)
Matt Henry of New Zealand appeals. (Getty Images)
cricket

England vs New Zealand live score, 2nd Test, Day 4

  • ENG vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 4 live score: Follow England vs New Zealand second Test Day 4, live score and updates
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 03:29 PM IST

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 4 live score: New Zealand are closing in on a series win against England. The hosts put up a horrendous show with the bat on Day 3, getting restricted to 122/9. The number with more significance is 37 because that's how much they lead New Zealand by at the moment. As long as the weather does not interrupt, it should be a smooth sailing for the Kiwis.

Follow NZ vs ENG live score 2nd Test...

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england vs new zealand
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.