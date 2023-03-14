New Zealand to release Kane Williamson, Tim Southee early for IPL 2023; NZ stars to miss white-ball series vs Sri Lanka

As many as four star players were given a green light from New Zealand Cricket to link up with their Indian Premier League (IPL) teams prior to the upcoming edition of the world's richest T20 league. The quartet of Kiwi stars will not feature in New Zealand's forthcoming white-ball assignment against Sri Lanka. After playing the two-Test series against the Black Caps, visitors Sri Lanka will lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, veteran pacer Tim Southee, opener Devon Conway and spinner Mitchell Santner will not feature in the white-ball series between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka ahead of the IPL 2023. After the conclusion of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka, Williamson (Gujarat Titans), Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders), Conway and Santner (both Chennai Super Kings) will join their respective IPL camps prior to the new season.

ALSO READ: 'Plane mein pehle he baith jaunga': Virat Kohli's ROFL remark after Labuschagne's arrival breaks the internet - Watch

Star performers Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Lockie Ferguson (KKR) and Glenn Phillips (Sunrisers Hyderabad) will join their respective IPL sides after New Zealand's meeting with Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI on March 25. In the absence of skipper Williamson, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

With some of the biggest names in New Zealand cricket leaving for India, the likes of Mark Chapman, Ben Lister and Henry Nicholls will join the Kiwi squad in the build-up to the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 28. Chad Bowes and Ben Lister are the two uncapped players who have been named in the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series.

“It’s always exciting as a coach to have new players in the environment and to have players putting their hands up to be selected again in a particular format. Chad has been impressive for a number of seasons at the top of the order for Canterbury as well as being an excellent fielder. We are set to play 16 white ball matches between now and the start of May so there will be a number of chances for players to test themselves in familiar and unfamiliar conditions,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON