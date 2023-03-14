'Plane mein pehle he baith jaunga': Virat Kohli's ROFL remark after Labuschagne's arrival breaks the internet - Watch

There's no denying that former Indian skipper Virat Kohli looked in his element during the entire high-scoring encounter between Rohit Sharma's India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. From rallying behind his teammates on the field to dominating the Australian bowlers with his elegant batsmanship, batting maestro Kohli capped off an unforgettable outing for Team India in the recently concluded 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Ahmedabad.

On the final day of the 4th Test match between India and Australia, an animated Kohli was seen teasing umpire Nitin Menon following Team India's close Leg before wicket (LBW) call against Australian batter Travis Head. For the unversed, Kohli also left his teammates in splits with his funny chatter when star batter Marnus Labuschagne arrived at the crease on the final day of the 4th Test.

“10-minute door hai. Plane mein pehle he baith jaunga. Main udaunga aaj. (I'm gonna board the aeroplane first. I will fly it)," Kohli's hilarious conversation with his India teammates was caught on the stump mic. The video of Kohli's epic remark became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game.

Labuschagne, who was cleaned up by pace ace Mohammed Shami in the 1st innings, scored a brilliant 63 off 213 balls in the final match of the bilateral series. The top-ranked Australian batter remained unbeaten with stand-in skipper Steven Smith (10*) as Australia ended the 4th Test match in a draw. Head and Labuschagne's sublime knocks lifted Australia to 175-2d in 78.1 overs. Kohli's match-changing knock played a crucial role in helping India secure a 2-1 series win over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Monday.

The 34-year-old slammed his first Test century since November 2019 during the fourth and final encounter of the four-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. Before his batting masterclass in Ahmedabad, Kohli had last scored a century in November 2019 against Bangladesh at Kolkata.

Kohli went without scoring a Test century in 41 back-to-back innings for the Asian giants. However, Kohli's longest century drought had arrived in 2012 (13 innings) prior to his maiden Test ton. During his recent century drought, run-machine Kohli had scored 1028 runs with an average of 25.70 in 41 innings. Kohli's magnificent 186-run knock guided India to a massive 1st innings total of 571 at Ahmedabad. Former Indian skipper Kohli was also named the Player of the Match.

