New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live: Follow live score and updates

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 03:27 IST

New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live: New Zealand will play England in the first Test from Thursday at Bay Oval where the pitch is expected to assist the batsmen. The Kiwis previously lost the T20I series after a thrilling final that went to the super over much like the World Cup final between the two teams. England will be coming back to Tests after a disastrous Ashes series at home, and will be hoping to get back to winning form in the longest format.

Teams: England (From): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Matthew Parkinson, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Saqib Mahmood

New Zealand (From): Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Matt Henry