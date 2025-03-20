Menu Explore
New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 20, 2025 08:33 PM IST

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Here are all the streaming details for the 3rd T20I in Auckland.

The new-look Pakistan side, under the leadership of Salman Agha, will have a final chance to step up and keep the series alive when they take on a depleted New Zealand team in the third T20I match of the five-match contest. They lost the opener on a humiliating note after being bundled for a record low of 91. In the second game, they fumbled in the powerplay in both innings in the rain-curtailed Dunedin clash.

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Here are all the streaming details for the 3rd T20I(AFP)

For Pakistan, a lot of focus will be on the new opening pair of Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris, who struggled with their shot selection in both the opening two games. Meanwhile, the bowling department, which has more promise than the batting line-up amid the presence of seasoned bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, has been under the radar.

Squads:

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Pakistan: Hasan Nawaz, Omair Yousuf, Mohammad Haris, Abdul Samad, Salman Ali Agha (c), Irfan Niazi, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abbas Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyaan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan.

Here are all the streaming details for the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan:

When will the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played on Tuesday, March 18. The match will begin at 11:45 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 11:15 AM IST.

Where will the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan be played?

The 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland.

Which channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan be available for streaming?

The 3rd T20I between New Zealand and Pakistan will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

See More
