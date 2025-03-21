New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: PAK win toss, opt to field in Auckland
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: The first two matches of the five-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan have gone right to plan for the hosts, with the Black Caps marching out to a 2-0 lead. Both teams are using this series as an opportunity to blood in players coming through the ranks or who have existed on the fringes of the setup, allowing them to have a shot at solidifying a place. But so far, it is the performance of the hosts that have stepped up in the moments that mattered within the matches, while Pakistan have fallen a little flat....Read More
Now, it is a must-win for Pakistan if they hope to get something away from this series, as it moves to Auckland and the tight dimensions of Eden Park. This is a venue recognised as one of the most high-scoring venues in world cricket, especially under the lights, and the fans will therefore be expecting fireworks from both these units.
New Zealand have chased on both occasions in this series so far, and found it a relatively comfortable process both times, thanks in large part to powerful starts provided by Finn Allen and Tim Seifert at the top of the order. With those two looking in terrifying six-hitting form, dislodging them early in the innings is key for Pakistan, especially with the Kiwi middle order looking slightly vulnerable in Dunedin.
On the flip side, Pakistan just haven’t found their feet, especially with a relatively new-look batting unit that doesn’t have massive experience when it comes to playing on these bouncy, fast pitches in New Zealand. After being bowled out in brutal fashion for just 91 in the first match, they were slightly better off in the second. However, it was not a great batting performance on that occasion either, and the visitors really need someone in their team to step up if they want to produce a result.
New Zealand can neatly wrap this series up today in Auckland, taking the pressure off the last two matches and letting them experiment even further with the make-up of the team. However, Pakistan do enjoy playing from the position of being an underdog, and with the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan, they still have enough quality particularly in the bowling to take advantage of that.
A win for Pakistan will make it 2-1 and bring them right back into this series, with some momentum on their side. It is a crucial night match in Auckland, with the series on the line.
Shaheen opens bowling vs Seifert-Allen duo
Shaheen Afridi with the fresh pill up against this powerful duo. Shaheen did start with a maiden in Dunedin, but was then torn apart in his second over, going for 26. Most important for him here will be an early wicket. Here we go!
Starting XIs for the match
New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I:
PAK: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf
NZ: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears
Pakistan win toss and opt to bowl
Pakistan will be chasing for the first time in this series, with Salman Agha calling correctly in the middle and putting the hosts in to bat first.

Different challenge for the Kiwi opening duo, with the match commencing in 15 minutes. Lineups up next.
Different challenge for the Kiwi opening duo, with the match commencing in 15 minutes. Lineups up next.
Pakistan on five-match losing streak
With the loss in Dunedin, Pakistan have now lost their last 5 T20I matches, going back to the final match of their series against Zimbabwe and including two losses to South Africa. It's a track record that the men in green will be desperate to reverse, even if they will be slightly inclined to giving a longer rope to this new-look team. Seeing five Ls on a recent matches sheet isn't a great look in any case.
Expect high-scoring match once again in Eden Park
When one thinks of high-scoring tracks in New Zealand with boundary dimensions smaller than anywhere else in the world, they are usually thinking of Auckland's Eden Park. Given the size of the sizes Allen and Seifert have been hitting, don't expect that number to go down soon.
Pakistan look to stay alive and kicking in series
Pakistan, however, will be telling themselves that 2-0 could easily be 2-1 with a strong performance today, and 2-1 would put the pressure right back on the Kiwis in terms of trying to defend home turf. Pakistan haven't quite shown up so far in any department, and key for them will be to exit this losing habit that seems to have surrounded their white ball teams recently.
New Zealand off two comfortably dominant two performances
The hosts haven't had to be at their best to take a 2-0 lead so far, even with a heavily-changed outfit playing with many players already in India for the IPL. While the second match wasn't as comfortable as the first, a terrific platform by openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen ensured that they were always in control, never at risk of losing. They have been the better team by far, and will look to get the series win to seal that.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the third match of this T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan, with the Kiwis looking to take a 3-0 lead and wrap up the series tonight. All the updates, right here.