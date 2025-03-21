New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: PAK win toss, opt to field in Auckland

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd T20I: The first two matches of the five-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan have gone right to plan for the hosts, with the Black Caps marching out to a 2-0 lead. Both teams are using this series as an opportunity to blood in players coming through the ranks or who have existed on the fringes of the setup, allowing them to have a shot at solidifying a place. But so far, it is the performance of the hosts that have stepped up in the moments that mattered within the matches, while Pakistan have fallen a little flat....Read More

Now, it is a must-win for Pakistan if they hope to get something away from this series, as it moves to Auckland and the tight dimensions of Eden Park. This is a venue recognised as one of the most high-scoring venues in world cricket, especially under the lights, and the fans will therefore be expecting fireworks from both these units.

New Zealand have chased on both occasions in this series so far, and found it a relatively comfortable process both times, thanks in large part to powerful starts provided by Finn Allen and Tim Seifert at the top of the order. With those two looking in terrifying six-hitting form, dislodging them early in the innings is key for Pakistan, especially with the Kiwi middle order looking slightly vulnerable in Dunedin.

On the flip side, Pakistan just haven’t found their feet, especially with a relatively new-look batting unit that doesn’t have massive experience when it comes to playing on these bouncy, fast pitches in New Zealand. After being bowled out in brutal fashion for just 91 in the first match, they were slightly better off in the second. However, it was not a great batting performance on that occasion either, and the visitors really need someone in their team to step up if they want to produce a result.

New Zealand can neatly wrap this series up today in Auckland, taking the pressure off the last two matches and letting them experiment even further with the make-up of the team. However, Pakistan do enjoy playing from the position of being an underdog, and with the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan, they still have enough quality particularly in the bowling to take advantage of that.

A win for Pakistan will make it 2-1 and bring them right back into this series, with some momentum on their side. It is a crucial night match in Auckland, with the series on the line.