New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling keeps wickets despite dislocating finger during WTC final against India

What would you do if you were playing your last Test match with an injured finger? Would you continue on the field? If your answer is yes, then your willpower and determination to give the best for your country till the last ball possible is as high as New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling, who is currently keeping wickets against India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final with a dislocated finger.

After dislocating his right finger during the morning session of day 6, the reserve day of the WTC final, Watling, who is playing his last Test match for the Black Caps, returned to the field in the afternoon session. Displaying immense grit and courage, the right-hander decided not to let his farewell game get overshadowed by an injury.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli's gesture for BJ Watling before start of reserve day in WTC final goes viral on Twitter

"BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session and has received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the field," read an update from New Zealand Cricket.

Watling had announced last month that he will retire after New Zealand's England tour that also included the WTC Final against India.

Arguably the best ever wicketkeeper-batsman to play for New Zealand, Watling had missed the second Test against England to recover from a back injury.

Earlier in the day, he led New Zealand into the ground. Just before the first ball was bowled, he was congratulated by India skipper Virat Kohli.

In his 75th and final Test, 35-year-old Watling took catches of India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane. During his career, he scored 3790 runs, including a double hundred and grabbed 262 catches. He has gone on to become the most prolific wicketkeeper-batsman of New Zealand.

On day 6, India were bowled out for 170, setting England a target of 139 runs.