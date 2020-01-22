e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Cricket / Nitish Rana powers Delhi to victory in big run chase

Nitish Rana powers Delhi to victory in big run chase

Chasing 347, Rana, who has made a name with his big-hitting exploits in the IPL, smashed an unbeaten 105 off only 68 balls as Delhi reached the target in 73 overs, leaving Vidarbha gutted.

cricket Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:18 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Dhruv Shorey celebrates with his teammate Nitish Rana.
Dhruv Shorey celebrates with his teammate Nitish Rana.(PTI)
         

Nitish Rana played the “best knock” of his first-class career as Delhi shocked defending champions Vidarbha by six wickets in an incredible final day run chase in the Ranji Trophy here on Wednesday.With this memorable run chase on day four, Delhi handed Vidarbha their first outright defeat in a first class game after three years.

Chasing 347, Rana, who has made a name with his big-hitting exploits in the IPL, smashed an unbeaten 105 off only 68 balls as Delhi reached the target in 73 overs, leaving Vidarbha gutted

Delhi now have 16 points and stay in hunt for a quarterfinal berth while Vidarbha stay put on 17 points.

The chase was set up by openers Kunal Chandela (75 off 146) and Hiten Dalal (82 off 146) with a steady stand of 163 in under 49 overs.

The left-handed Rana then took charge and sent the Vidarbha bowlers including fancied Umesh Yadav (0/85 in 19 overs) on a leather hunt with eight fours and seven sixes.

“I had promised our coach (KP) Bhaskar sir that if its 75 overs and around 320 runs, we will win. This is the best first class knock that I have played. I haven’t forgotten the 2017 final in Indore, which Vidarbha won without playing outstanding cricket.

“I knew I can hit their spinners out of the ground,” Rana told reporters having ripped opposition off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (64 off 9 overs) with slog sweeps, cuts and drives.

Vidarbha coach Chandrakant Pandit took a gamble with a sporting declaration but it backfired as a side with its back to the wall produced the best performance of the season.

Openers Kunal and Hiten played confidently without taking pressure on an eased out track.

Once Rana came in, Vidarbha sensing danger, deployed a negative field ‘7-2’ (seven on the off side) field.

Their pacers Rajneesh Gurbani (0/64 in 12 overs) started bowling on an imaginary seventh off stump line.

The umpires started calling no ball and then Delhi started attacking as they were forced to change the line.

“I knew they would bowl negative line but what I didn’t like was time wasting tactic. Once they started bowling within the stumps, I knew I will blast them if it’s in my arc,” said KKR’s dependable middle-order batsman.

“This is my natural game and I don’t like advise if people come and tell me to change my mindset. I only welcome advise when I need them,” he said.

Brief Scores-

Vidarbha 179 and 330/4 declared.

Delhi 163 and (target 347) 348/4 (Nitish Rana 105 no off 68 balls, Kunal Chandela 75, Hiten Dalal 82). Points: DELHI 6. VIDARBHA 0. In Valsad: Gujarat 281 and 167. Punjab 229 and 109 all out (Gurkeerat 34; Nagwaswalla 5/50). Gujarat won by 110 runs. Points: Gujarat 6, Punjab 0.

Get Latest Cricket Updates , Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.
tags
top news
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Legal process taken for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set rules for death row cases
‘Legal process taken for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set rules for death row cases
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news