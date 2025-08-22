'No discussion about Shreyas Iyer for ODI captaincy': BCCI busts myth to HT; Shubman Gill first choice to replace Rohit

It is a period of transition for the Indian national cricket team, with a young coach and a team that has seen wholesale changes in the last 12 months as many of its veterans step away and make space for fresh blood. This has been particularly true when it comes to the leadership contingents of the team across the board, with the decisions regarding who the leader of India's brave new world will be holding a lot of importance for its immediate future; this is not a string of decisions to be taken lightly. If the first half of the year was dedicated to question marks over the Test captaincy for India's men's national team, the second half has begun with questions regarding captaincy in ODI cricket. With rumours swirling regarding the oncoming retirement of incumbent ODI captain Rohit Sharma, a fair few names have been thrown around as candidates for limited-overs leadership in recent days. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have developed into central members of India's ODI team.(PTI)

High amongst those is Shreyas Iyer, whose stock as a captain in white-ball cricket is at an all-time high after reaching two consecutive IPL finals with two different franchises. Iyer’s mixture of experience, leadership, and x-factor has made him a sudden crowd favourite to take over the captaincy mantle from Rohit, as and when Team India reaches that bridge.

Recent reports suggested Iyer will be the frontrunner, but those calls might have been nipped in the bud early. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia denied all claims of discussions to replace Rohit having taken place. In an exclusive comment to Hindustan Times, Saikia stated: “That’s news to me. There have been no such discussions.”

Rohit is certainly in the twilight of his career at age 38, having retired from T20I and Test cricket already. However, ODI cricket remains arguably his strongest format, where he has provided no indication thus far of hanging up his gloves. Nonetheless, tough questions must be asked regarding whether or not Rohit will be in the picture when the 2027 ODI World Cup rolls around, at which point he will have reached his 40th birthday, while someone like Iyer would be at the peak of their strength and with a decade of international experience holding him up to boot.

‘No way’ Shubman Gill shouldn't be ODI captian': BCCI official

While Iyer is a fixture in the Indian ODI team after a pair of sensational tournament performances in the World Cup and Champions Trophy, he may still not be the frontrunner for the captaincy position. Shubman Gill remains a premier ODI opening batter for his team, and given his fast-track to leadership positions within the IPL and for the Indian Test team, might have pipped Iyer to being Rohit’s natural successor.

Given that the BCCI also enjoys relative continuity between teams in terms of leadership, Gill is being touted as the heir apparent by officials within the cricket board. A source stated to Hindustan Times that the current Indian Test captain would be the natural choice for the ODI captaincy as well.

“He averages 59 in ODI cricket and is already the vice-captain of the team. There is no way someone who has recently been appointed Test captain, found some success and has age on his side should not take over leadership in ODI cricket, when the time comes,” stated the source.

While Iyer has his supporters given his quality and his pedigree as a long-time captain in the IPL, India are clearly looking to groom Gill as the long-term leader for the team, at almost 5 years Iyer’s junior. Gill's success leading in the IPL and a successful first series on the tour of England also play in his favour: while he might be a work-in-progress for another year or two, there have been no red flags to sway the BCCI away from handing him the reins of India's future, in terms of leadership or his primary skill of batting.

Whichever player is chosen will have to wait, with Rohit holding on to captaincy as India head to Australia for a three-match series this October.