'No risk' to India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash despite WCL tension: 'It can't be compared to a private tournament'

The Men's Asia Cup is around the corner. The eight-team tournament will begin on September 9, 2025. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan can potentially play each other on three occasions, provided the two teams qualify for the Super 4s and then the final. Both India and Pakistan have been clubbed in Group A. The group stage match is scheduled for September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium. India could likely face Pakistan three times in Asia Cup 2025

Ahead of the upcoming marquee contest, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) clarified that the much-awaited match is risk-free, saying the Asia Cup cannot be compared to a tournament like the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025.

Ever since the schedule for the tournament has been announced, the BCCI is in the centre of a huge storm as calls are growing asking the Indian board to boycott the games against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Recently, former Indian players faced a lot of backlash after the match between the Indian champions and the Pakistan Champions in WCL 2025 was announced. The social media chatter resulted in Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Harbhajan Singh pulling out of the contest.

Eventually, the organisers had to cancel the game. India Champions then also refused to play against Pakistan in the semi-final, resulting in the latter's direct qualification into the final. They eventually faced a defeat against South Africa Champions, led by AB de Villiers.

“While I cannot give a formal guarantee, there is no risk of Pakistan and India not playing. The Asia Cup cannot be compared to private tournaments like the World Championship of Legends, where India refused to play against Pakistan in both the league stage and semi-final,” the ECB COO Subhan Ahmed was quoted as saying by Pakistan Observer.

When will the Men's Asia Cup take place?

The schedule for the Men's Asia Cup has been announced. The tournament will take place from September 9to 28 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. India will play its first match on September 10 against the UAE.

The final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on September 28.

Group A comprises India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

The 2025 edition of the tournament will be played in the T20 format, helping all the teams prepare for the T20 World Cup in 2026, set to be played in India and Sri Lanka.