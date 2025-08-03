WCL denies any 'on-field interaction' between India, Pakistan Champions in hard-hitting rebuttal of 'semi-final' video

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 organisers issued a clarification on the video, which has been going viral on social media for the past week. The clip shows the India Champions players walking off the field after spotting cricketers from the Pakistan Champions on the same turf. The organisers have finally come clean, saying there was no interaction between the players from both teams. According to the official statement, India Champions never entered the field for the semi-final or the group-stage match against Pakistan. The WCL 2025 organisers have issued a clarification on the viral video,

The incident happened on the same day that India played West Indies and Australia took on Pakistan in the group stage. The India Champions players were entering the field for their game against West Indies, while Pakistan were leaving after completing their win against Australia.

India Champions and Pakistan Champions were scheduled to square off on two occasions in the tournament. At first, the organisers called off their group stage match due to social media outrage. There have been growing calls for India to boycott Pakistan at every level following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Later, the India Champions pulled out of the semi-final against Pakistan, owing to national sentiments. This led to Pakistan receiving a walkover and qualifying for the summit clash against South Africa.

"We are aware of a video currently circulating on social media that misleadingly suggests India Champions players walked off the ground upon seeing a Pakistan Champions player. We wish to categorically clarify that India Champions never entered the field for the scheduled semi-final match, nor for their originally scheduled group-stage match against Pakistan Champions," the organisers said in an official statement.

"The video in question was actually filmed during the India Champions vs West Indies Champions match, at the moment when the India Champions team was entering the field while the Pakistan Champions team was leaving after their match against Australia Champions. We confirm that there has been no on-field interaction between the players of the two teams during this year's World Championship of Legends," the statement added.

Don't spread misinformation

The tournament organisers also urged fans not to spread misinformation, as they remain committed to upholding the true spirit of cricket and sportsmanship.

"We urge fans and media outlets to refrain from spreading misinformation. The World Championship of Legends remains committed to upholding the true spirit of cricket & sportsmanship," the statement read.

The WCL 2025 ended on Saturday, with South Africa Champions, led by AB de Villiers, winning the second edition of the tournament. The Proteas captain smashed 120 runs off 60 balls, helping South Africa chase down more than 190 runs with nine wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare.

India Champions had won the inaugural edition of the tournament after beating Pakistan.