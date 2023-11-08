Why Glenn Maxwell didn't opt for a runner despite battling serious cramps during 201-run blitzkrieg against Afghanistan

Glenn Maxwell is the name on everybody's lips following the Australia batter's destructive innings of 201 not out against Afghanistan at the 2023 World Cup. Battling cramps and a bad back – at one time he was unable to stand – Maxwell snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with arguable the greatest ODI innings of all time. Chasing 292, Australia were reeling – a defeat seemed imminent – getting reduced to 91/7, when Maxwell said 'enough is enough'. Determined to deny Afghanistan their third big upset of this World Cup, Glenn unleashed the Maxwell mayhem at the Wankhede which blows AFG's semifinal hopes away. Maxwell added an unbeaten 202-run partnership with Pat Cummins, whose contribution in the stand was 12 and took Australia over the line to register one of the grittiest wins ever. Glenn Maxwell was in pain but finished the job entirely on his own(PTI)

What stood out amid the carnage was Maxwell that despite the physical setbacks, he stood his ground and carried on. Some of the shots he hit and the sixes he smoked were virtually on one leg. There were many visuals of Maxwell laying on the ground because his body could not handle it, and yet after receiving treatment, the Big Show was so spent because of cramps that he could not run. But even in this, Australia and Maxwell saw silver lining. With Cummins holding his end, Maxwell made it a one-army show, smoking fours and sixes at will, and in a matter of an hour, smashed Afghanistan.

Why Maxwell didn't opt to a runner

As Maxwell battled cramps, and running between the wickets became increasingly challenging with every over, spectators began to wonder why he wasn't allowed a runner, a privilege extended to numerous other batters in the past. Virender Sehwag famously ran for Sachin Tendulkar during his epic 98 against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup, or when Suresh Raina for VVS Laxman before the latter's furious scream at Pragyan Ojha in the Mohali Test of 2009. Gautam Gambhir ran for Sehwag during Viru's 175 against Bangladesh in the 2011 World Cup, and Yuvraj came in for MS Dhoni against four years ago against the Bangla Tigers.

So why didn't Maxwell opt for the same to erase all lingering doubts of an Afghanistan surprise once and for all? Simple, because the rule no longer exists. The ICC's Executive Committee issued a noteworthy ruling, discontinuing the practice of using runners for injured batsmen in ODIs. This decision stemmed from recommendations aimed at providing clarity on field obstructions in the game.

It's worth emphasising that the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) highlighted that the fundamental laws of cricket remained unaltered, and this modification exclusively applied to the playing conditions in international matches, allowing runners to continue in domestic and recreational cricket.

The 12-year-old rule tweak once again made headlines during the Lord's Ashes Test earlier this year when Nathan Lyon bravely came out to bat for Australia after the fall of their ninth wicket, receiving an enthusiastic reception from the crowd. Lyon had suffered a serious calf injury, so severe that the following day, he was spotted using crutches. Unfortunately, the rule did not permit the use of a runner in this situation.

