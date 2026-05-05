No threat to Hardik Pandya’s captaincy despite two horror seasons since taking over; MI believe problem lies elsewhere

The once formidable Mumbai Indians are falling like a pack of cards. Sure, they beat Lucknow Super Giants, but overcoming a struggling side offers little encouragement. The five-time champions are in desperate need of a reshuffle, but rest assured, it won’t come in the form of a captaincy change. A report in The Indian Express states that despite an underwhelming 2026 Indian Premier League season, Hardik Pandya is expected to continue as captain, with no immediate threat to his position. Hardik Pandya is set to remain captain of the Mumbai Indians (PTI)

The report adds that Mumbai Indians have not lost faith in Hardik’s leadership, which began in IPL 2024 after he was brought in from Gujarat Titans to take over from Rohit Sharma. Yet, three seasons on, MI’s fortunes remain unchanged. The five-time champions, who last won the IPL title in 2020, have now gone five years without a trophy and are likely heading towards a sixth. They have reached the playoffs only twice in this period – in 2023 and 2025 – and finished bottom of the table twice as well, in 2022 and 2024.

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Still, Hardik is set to remain captain as the management has identified other areas behind the team’s struggles. For starters, three of their key players – Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik himself – have underperformed. Despite being among the more economical bowlers this season, Bumrah has taken just three wickets in 10 matches. His wicketless run ended against Gujarat Titans, but he has yet to take more than one wicket in a game.

The Surya letdown Suryakumar Yadav has also disappointed. After a stellar campaign last year, scoring 717 runs, he was expected to carry that form forward following India’s T20 World Cup triumph. However, in the same number of matches as Bumrah, he has managed just 195 runs, with only one half-century to his name. Hardik’s own returns – 146 runs and four wickets – have also been poor, although his all-round value and leadership role keep him protected. He has also missed two matches, against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

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Mumbai Indians have also felt Rohit’s absence for nearly a month. He began the season strongly, scoring 78 against Kolkata Knight Riders and 35 against Delhi Capitals, but a hamstring injury disrupted their opening combination. Without a reliable partner for Ryan Rickelton, MI struggled at the top, while other teams surged ahead. Rohit’s return, however, eased those concerns, as he and Rickelton added 143 for the opening wicket, both registering half-centuries.

While MI are not mathematically out of the playoff race, the door is almost shut with just six points from 10 matches. Their best hope now is to win all remaining games and finish the season at a respectable position in the points table.