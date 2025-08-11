Search Search
Monday, Aug 11, 2025
North Delhi Strikers deliver all-round performance to beat Purani Dilli 6

ANI
Updated on: Aug 11, 2025 12:48 pm IST

North Delhi Strikers produced a superb show with bat and ball to beat Purani Dilli 6 by 27 runs. 

North Delhi Strikers produced a superb show with bat and ball to beat Purani Dilli 6 by 27 runs in the 16th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, according to a release from DPL.

North Delhi Strikers produced a superb show with bat and ball to beat Purani Dilli 6 by 27 runs.
North Delhi Strikers produced a superb show with bat and ball to beat Purani Dilli 6 by 27 runs.

Chasing 180, Purani Dilli 6 stumbled early, losing three wickets for 13 runs in the initial overs. However, a resilient partnership between Vansh Bedi and Pranav Pant revived their innings. Bedi's explosive 33 off 17 balls, featuring three sixes, coupled with Pant's steady 40, brought hope of a comeback.

Despite the fightback, Purani Dilli 6 faltered in the death overs, ultimately getting bowled out for 152 in 20 overs, falling well short of the target. North Delhi Strikers' bowlers, led by Deepanshu Gulia's three wickets and supported by Harshit Rana and others, maintained pressure throughout the innings.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, North Delhi Strikers got off to a flying start, thanks to an aggressive opening partnership between Sarthak Ranjan and Arnav Bugga. The duo raced to 58 without loss inside the powerplay, with Ranjan taking the lead in scoring, smashing 38 runs off 21 deliveries, while Bugga provided solid support with 18 from 15 balls.

The partnership continued to dominate until the breakthrough came in the 10th over as Lalit Yadav dismissed Ranjan (51). In the next over, Arnav Bugga, who had built momentum with a fluent 39 from 26 deliveries, was dismissed by Udhav Mohan.

Soon after, Lalit Yadav added to the pressure by claiming another important scalp of Yajas Sharma. The Strikers lost a couple more wickets in quick succession in the middle overs courtesy of disciplined bowling from Udhav Mohan, Lalit Yadav, and Rajneesh Dadar, who all ensured the innings didn't completely run away from the fielding side as they restricted the Strikers to 179/8.

Brief Scores: North Delhi Strikers - 179/8 (20); Sarthak Ranjan: 51 (33), Arnav Bugga: 39 (26), Rajneesh Dadar: 3/39. Purani Dilli 6 - 152/10 (20); Pranav Pant: 40 (31), Vansh Bedi: 33 (17), Deepanshu Gulia: 3/17.

News / Cricket News / North Delhi Strikers deliver all-round performance to beat Purani Dilli 6
