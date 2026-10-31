Not full-time employee: England mentor Kevin Pietersen on not travelling to Pakistan

Kevin Pietersen, the former England captain, on Saturday issued a clarification on not travelling to Pakistan for the Tri-Series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pietersen was named England's mentor for the white-ball team, but his absence in Pakistan raised eyebrows.

England mentor Kevin Pietersen being interviewed. (Nigel French/PA via AP)

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When England were playing the ODIs in Pakistan, Pietersen was in India for the DP World India Championship golf in Delhi. However, on Saturday, the former England batter said he is not a full-time employee of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and will not be travelling with the white-ball team for all games over the next 12 months.

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However, Pietersen confirmed that he would accompany the team to Australia, where England will play three ODIs and five T20Is, beginning November 12 in Perth.

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{{^usCountry}} “Just need to clear something up once and for all. I am a consultant to the ECB. I am not a full-time employee. So I WILL NOT be with the white-ball team all the time and for EVERY game they play over the next 12 months. Excited to travel to Aus for a few weeks to be with the team on Monday! Hope that clears things up once and for all,” Pietersen wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just need to clear something up once and for all. I am a consultant to the ECB. I am not a full-time employee. So I WILL NOT be with the white-ball team all the time and for EVERY game they play over the next 12 months. Excited to travel to Aus for a few weeks to be with the team on Monday! Hope that clears things up once and for all,” Pietersen wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this year, Pietersen joined England's white-ball coaching staff as the specialist mentor. He will be with the team till the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Pietersen joined the backroom staff that also includes Marcus Trescothick, Tim Southee, Jeetan Patel and Sarah Taylor. Brendon McCullum is the white-ball chief coach.

He joined the England setup 12 years after his international career ended following the Ashes debacle Down Under in 2013-14. His first assignment as England mentor was the white-ball series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Tri-Series performance

England failed to qualify for the final of the tri-series in Pakistan after losing the opening three matches. They lost to Pakistan twice and Sri Lanka once. The Harry Brook-led side was unable to defend 429 against Sri Lanka and failed to seal the contest, despite Pakistan being 154/9 at one stage when the target was 242. Sri Lanka face Pakistan in Saturday's final at Lahore.

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England won their final league-stage match against Sri Lanka, but it wasn't enough to qualify for the final.