Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's latest interaction sends Twitter into a frenzy

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are one of the most accomplished tennis players of all time in the doubles category. Paes and Bhupathi have won 8 Grand Slam titles each in their careers while being the prominent names on the tennis circuit for several years. They are the most successful tennis players from India while motivating several younger generations to take up the sport.

Bhupathi and Paes haven't played together as a team for several years in Grand Slam despite being one of the most successful pairs in the world during their heyday. However, there is some good news for the tennis fans.

On the 22nd anniversary of their Wimbledon win in the men's doubles category, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi on Sunday hinted towards something special, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

On this very day in 1999, Bhupathi and Paes became the first Indian pair to win at Wimbledon. In the same year, the duo had won the French Open as well.

Bhupathi and Paes had become the first doubles team to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams in 1999 and it was the first time such a feat was achieved in the open era and the first time since 1952.

"22 years ago today, we became the first Indians to win @Wimbledon. As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud," tweeted Paes on Sunday.

To this tweet, Bhupathi was quick to respond, saying: "Hmmm. That was special!! Do you think it's time to write another chapter?"

Paes quickly responded back and said: "I'm always game, what's the plan."

In the last tweet, Bhupathi said that he will get back to Paes, and meanwhile, he wished his counterpart a happy 22nd anniversary of the Wimbledon win.

"Let me get back to you!! In the meantime Happy 22nd anniversary," tweeted Bhupathi.

Paes and Bhupathi had formed a formidable men's doubles pair during their playing days. The duo enjoyed their best season in 1999 after reaching the finals of all four Grand Slams.

(with ANI inputs)